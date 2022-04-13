Suncorp : Secondary schools urged to introduce financial literacy as standalone course as traditional maths approach failing young Aussies

Independent charity Financial Basics Foundation in partnership with Suncorp Bank commissioned the research by Griffith University to investigate why young women have lower levels of financial literacy than young men.

The Financial Literacy of Young Australians reportby Dr Laura de Zwaan and Dr Tracey West highlights six key recommendations for secondary schools to improve their financial education.

The report's authors said: "An extensive number of studies have found females outperform males overall in high school, outnumber males in university, and are higher qualified in the workforce.

"However, there remains consistent evidence that women, and in particular young women, have lower financial literacy levels than men."