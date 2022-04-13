Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Suncorp Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/13 02:10:08 am EDT
11.14 AUD   +1.27%
05:15pSUNCORP : Secondary schools urged to introduce financial literacy as standalone course as traditional maths approach failing young Aussies
PU
02:35aSUNCORP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SUN
PU
12:05aSUNCORP : AAMI directs drowsy drivers to “Rest Towns” this Easter
PU
Suncorp : Secondary schools urged to introduce financial literacy as standalone course as traditional maths approach failing young Aussies

04/13/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Independent charity Financial Basics Foundation in partnership with Suncorp Bank commissioned the research by Griffith University to investigate why young women have lower levels of financial literacy than young men.

The Financial Literacy of Young Australians reportby Dr Laura de Zwaan and Dr Tracey West highlights six key recommendations for secondary schools to improve their financial education.

The report's authors said: "An extensive number of studies have found females outperform males overall in high school, outnumber males in university, and are higher qualified in the workforce.

"However, there remains consistent evidence that women, and in particular young women, have lower financial literacy levels than men."

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 704 M 7 200 M 7 200 M
Net income 2022 923 M 685 M 685 M
Net cash 2022 9 711 M 7 206 M 7 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 14 066 M 10 437 M 10 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,14 AUD
Average target price 13,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-0.63%10 400
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.9.83%50 350
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.23%44 377
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION21.46%39 221
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.36%36 262
SAMPO OYJ5.83%27 197