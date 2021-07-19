Suncorp : Surveying the storm devastation across Victoria

Customer Relationship Manager Tee Ngata has been meeting customers across the affected regions alongside Suncorp's assessors and builders.

'We were first on the ground in Traralgon, which was hard hit by floods. By door knocking impacted areas we were able to quickly reassure our customers and get those that needed emergency payments into our local GIO store for assistance from our Customer Support Team.

'It's been unreal hearing some of the stories from the night of the June storm, particularly in the Dandenong Ranges. Customers have told us they were running for their lives as 50 metre tall trees fell around them or sheltering as trees smashed through their homes with only wall frames saving them.'