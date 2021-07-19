Log in
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/19
11.37 AUD   -1.13%
Suncorp : Surveying the storm devastation across Victoria

07/19/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
Customer Relationship Manager Tee Ngata has been meeting customers across the affected regions alongside Suncorp's assessors and builders.

'We were first on the ground in Traralgon, which was hard hit by floods. By door knocking impacted areas we were able to quickly reassure our customers and get those that needed emergency payments into our local GIO store for assistance from our Customer Support Team.

'It's been unreal hearing some of the stories from the night of the June storm, particularly in the Dandenong Ranges. Customers have told us they were running for their lives as 50 metre tall trees fell around them or sheltering as trees smashed through their homes with only wall frames saving them.'

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 21:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 980 M 6 582 M 6 582 M
Net income 2021 904 M 663 M 663 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 14 549 M 10 669 M 10 663 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,37 AUD
Average target price 11,85 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED16.74%10 706
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.23.88%42 066
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.67%39 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.41%38 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.19%32 091
SAMPO OYJ15.77%26 046