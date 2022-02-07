Suncorp : announces half year results

This resulted in natural hazard claims costs of $695 million - $205 million more than expected for the first half of the financial year.

The strong underlying business momentum and the protection provided by the Group's reinsurance program allowed the Board to determine a fully franked interim ordinary dividend of 23 cents per share to shareholders - at the top end of the 60% to 80% payout range.

Insurance (Australia) Gross Written Premium (GWP) grew 7.5% (excluding portfolio exits), driven by a continued focus on revitalising growth, including the launch of new product features and continued refinement of digital customer experiences.

Profit in the Bank increased to $200 million and accounted for 55% of Group cash earnings for the half, demonstrating the benefit of having diversified sources of profit.

Bank home lending grew by 2.7% in the half (5.3% annualised). This reflects credit assessment efficiency, consistent competitive offerings and improved customer and broker experiences. Customer deposits grew by 7.8% over the half to $44.8 billion, driven by at-call transaction accounts. NIM decreased 12 bps from 2H21 to 1.97%.

New Zealand GWP grew 14.0%, with strong growth across all consumer and commercial lines. This top-line growth was partly offset by higher natural hazard costs, working claims and lower investment returns.