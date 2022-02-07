Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/07 12:10:57 am
11.4 AUD   +1.24%
04:38pSuncorp's 1st Half Profit Falls 21% Amid La Nina Weather Events
DJ
04:31pSUNCORP : announces half year results
PU
04:21pSUNCORP : APS 330 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncorp : announces half year results

02/07/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
#Key points
  • Group net profit after tax was down 20.8% to $388 million and cash earnings of $361 million decreased by 29.1% as the Group responded to 19 separate weather events and more than 50,000 natural hazard claims during the half.

  • This resulted in natural hazard claims costs of $695 million - $205 million more than expected for the first half of the financial year.

  • The strong underlying business momentum and the protection provided by the Group's reinsurance program allowed the Board to determine a fully franked interim ordinary dividend of 23 cents per share to shareholders - at the top end of the 60% to 80% payout range.

  • Insurance (Australia) Gross Written Premium (GWP) grew 7.5% (excluding portfolio exits), driven by a continued focus on revitalising growth, including the launch of new product features and continued refinement of digital customer experiences.

  • Profit in the Bank increased to $200 million and accounted for 55% of Group cash earnings for the half, demonstrating the benefit of having diversified sources of profit.

  • Bank home lending grew by 2.7% in the half (5.3% annualised). This reflects credit assessment efficiency, consistent competitive offerings and improved customer and broker experiences. Customer deposits grew by 7.8% over the half to $44.8 billion, driven by at-call transaction accounts. NIM decreased 12 bps from 2H21 to 1.97%.

  • New Zealand GWP grew 14.0%, with strong growth across all consumer and commercial lines. This top-line growth was partly offset by higher natural hazard costs, working claims and lower investment returns.

  • The net impact of investment markets on the result was $61 million. This was down significantly with volatility across yields, breakeven inflation, credit spreads and equity markets across the year.

  • The Group's underlying IRT increased to 8.0% (excluding COVID-19 impacts) in 1H22, which represents strong progress towards the target of 10-12% in FY23.

  • Group operating expenses were $1.4 billion, up $42 million on pcp, largely due to the temporary increase on spending on strategic initiatives, and higher growth-related costs with increased commissions and marketing.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 21:30:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
04:38pSuncorp's 1st Half Profit Falls 21% Amid La Nina Weather Events
DJ
04:31pSUNCORP : announces half year results
PU
04:21pSUNCORP : APS 330 31 December 2021
PU
04:21pSUNCORP : HY22 Directors Report and Financial Statements
PU
04:21pSUNCORP : HY22 Results Presentation and Speaking Notes
PU
04:21pSUNCORP : HY22 Investor Pack
PU
01/17SUNCORP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SUN
PU
01/11Morgan Stanley rates SUN as Equal-weight
AQ
2021Suncorp Group Limited Announces Distribution on SUNPI - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+2.90% PERP NON-..
CI
2021Suncorp Group Limited Announces Distribution on SUNPH - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.00% PERP NON-..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 526 M 6 779 M 6 779 M
Net income 2022 892 M 635 M 635 M
Net Debt 2022 44,6 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 14 394 M 10 244 M 10 244 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float -
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,40 AUD
Average target price 13,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED1.72%10 043
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.7.26%50 640
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.89%41 462
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.9.29%41 366
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.80%34 267
SAMPO OYJ-1.59%26 974