  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:04 2023-02-07 am EST
12.47 AUD   +0.89%
04:53pSuncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
RE
04:21pSuncorp 1st Half Profit Rises 44%, Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2023 Targets
DJ
03:48pAustralia's Suncorp Group first-half cash earnings rises 63%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings

02/07/2023 | 04:53pm EST
(Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast headwinds from higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs in the near term, while its first-half cash earnings rose 63% helped by strong underlying margins and positive investment returns.

Suncorp flagged a modest upward trend in the number of natural hazard events in near term, adding that the more recent La Niña conditions looks to be turning neutral.

"However, indications are that global reinsurance markets (will) remain in a hardening cycle with higher return hurdles and capital constraints impacting the cost of reinsurance and risk retention," the company said in a statement.

For the first-half ended Dec. 31, Suncorp logged strong top-line growth across the group on improved underlying margins and positive investment returns, as well as release of provision of A$150 million for potential business interruption claims.

    That boosted the insurer's half-year cash earnings to A$588 million ($408.37 million), up from A$361 million a year ago. However, that missed an UBS estimate of A$674 million.

Suncorp said it received around 53,000 claims related to weather events during the period, leading the group to exceed its natural hazard allowance by A$99 million ($68.83 million).

Suncorp, which announced the sale of its banking arm to lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group last year, declared an interim dividend of 33 Australian cents per share, up from 23 Australian cents per share last year.

The insurer, however, said global geopolitical events remain uncertain with inflationary pressures expected to stay in the near term.

($1 = 1.4399 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.31% 25.66 Delayed Quote.8.12%
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 0.89% 12.47 Delayed Quote.2.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 9 840 M 6 810 M 6 810 M
Net income 2023 1 301 M 900 M 900 M
Net Debt 2023 1 241 M 859 M 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 6,11%
Capitalization 15 729 M 10 886 M 10 886 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,47 AUD
Average target price 13,83 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
