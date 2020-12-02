Suncorp : launches "enAble" resource group for employees with disabilities

Suncorp has this week launched our newest employee resource group, enAble, to provide dedicated support for Suncorp employees with disabilities, carers and their supporters.

enAble Co-Chair Henry Macphillamy said Suncorp's inclusive culture was one of the things that first drew him to the company.

'Right from the interview process, I formed the impression that Suncorp fosters a forward-thinking and dynamic environment, and this impression has been reinforced throughout my time here so far,' he said.

'My personal objectives for enAble are to build on the strong foundations that Suncorp already has in place, to make it easier for someone else coming through the employment pipeline, and to help my colleagues and leaders to have a better understanding of disability in all its forms.

'It is early days, but I am very confident that if we do this well, together we will make progress. We have a strong, passionate team from all areas of the business and good regional spread, so we have a strong platform.'