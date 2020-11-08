Suncorp : launches new Reconciliation Action Plan this NAIDOC Week

Suncorp's RAP 2020-22 has been endorsed by Reconciliation Australia and has been recognised as an 'Innovate' RAP, which acknowledges that we've moved from the scoping to implementation phase.

Suncorp's Executive General Manager Consumer Distribution, Banking & Wealth, Chris Fleming, has taken up the opportunity to be Suncorp's RAP Champion for the next two years.

Chris said the RAP sets out our vision for reconciliation, which is centred on coming together to build a more inclusive, prosperous and resilient Australia - for all Australians.

'Our first RAP, launched in 2018, has given us a really solid foundation,' Mr Fleming said.

'Having spent time with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders, we've been able to develop a clearer vision for reconciliation and the role that Suncorp can play.

'For us, we believe our company can have the most impact by supporting financial, social and natural hazard resilience, while continuing to strengthen relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities over the coming two years.

'We're proud to be embarking on this next phase.'