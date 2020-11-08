Log in
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/06
8.3 AUD   +1.34%
03:12pSUNCORP : launches new Reconciliation Action Plan this NAIDOC Week
PU
11/05SUNCORP : Natural Hazard Update
PU
11/04SUNCORP : Bank announces record low 1.89% fixed rate
PU
Suncorp : launches new Reconciliation Action Plan this NAIDOC Week

11/08/2020 | 03:12pm EST

Suncorp's RAP 2020-22 has been endorsed by Reconciliation Australia and has been recognised as an 'Innovate' RAP, which acknowledges that we've moved from the scoping to implementation phase.

Suncorp's Executive General Manager Consumer Distribution, Banking & Wealth, Chris Fleming, has taken up the opportunity to be Suncorp's RAP Champion for the next two years.

Chris said the RAP sets out our vision for reconciliation, which is centred on coming together to build a more inclusive, prosperous and resilient Australia - for all Australians.

'Our first RAP, launched in 2018, has given us a really solid foundation,' Mr Fleming said.

'Having spent time with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders, we've been able to develop a clearer vision for reconciliation and the role that Suncorp can play.

'For us, we believe our company can have the most impact by supporting financial, social and natural hazard resilience, while continuing to strengthen relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities over the coming two years.

'We're proud to be embarking on this next phase.'

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 20:11:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 8 716 M 6 338 M 6 338 M
Net income 2021 836 M 608 M 608 M
Net cash 2021 351 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 10 597 M 7 701 M 7 707 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,59 AUD
Last Close Price 8,30 AUD
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christine Frances McLoughlin Chairman
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-35.96%7 701
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.62%32 403
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-7.27%32 170
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-35.40%28 565
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.94%27 716
SAMPO OYJ-12.31%22 526
