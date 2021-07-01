Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Suncorp Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suncorp : Better customer outcomes under the refreshed General Insurance Code of Practice

07/01/2021 | 12:36am EDT
Suncorp today marks a significant milestone for the industry, as the 2020 General Insurance Code of Practice ('the Code') becomes effective after one of the most extensive reviews in its 25-year history.

Issued by the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), subscribers to the Code are committed to high standards of service, above and beyond legal requirements, to promote better customer outcomes.

Suncorp Insurance Product & Portfolio CEO Lisa Harrison said the company is supportive of the implementation of a new Code which will significantly raise the bar for how the industry serves and supports customers.

'Suncorp is pleased to see the updated Code come to fruition, after working closely with the Insurance Council of Australia throughout the review. One of Suncorp's team has been the Chair of the ICA's National Code Committee during the review, and we have played a key role in shaping the updates to the Code.'

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 04:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 953 M 6 707 M 6 707 M
Net income 2021 900 M 674 M 674 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 14 216 M 10 658 M 10 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,11 AUD
Average target price 11,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED14.07%10 706
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.25.73%42 066
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.66%39 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.6.65%38 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.77%32 091
SAMPO OYJ13.02%26 046