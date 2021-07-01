Suncorp : Better customer outcomes under the refreshed General Insurance Code of Practice

Suncorp today marks a significant milestone for the industry, as the 2020 General Insurance Code of Practice ('the Code') becomes effective after one of the most extensive reviews in its 25-year history.

Issued by the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), subscribers to the Code are committed to high standards of service, above and beyond legal requirements, to promote better customer outcomes.

Suncorp Insurance Product & Portfolio CEO Lisa Harrison said the company is supportive of the implementation of a new Code which will significantly raise the bar for how the industry serves and supports customers.

'Suncorp is pleased to see the updated Code come to fruition, after working closely with the Insurance Council of Australia throughout the review. One of Suncorp's team has been the Chair of the ICA's National Code Committee during the review, and we have played a key role in shaping the updates to the Code.'