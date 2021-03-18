Suncorp : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPF

Announcement Summary
Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code SUN
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Wednesday March 17, 2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code SUNPF
ASX +Security Description
CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.10% PERP NON-CUM RED T-06-22
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Wednesday June 16, 2021
2A.4 +Record Date Wednesday June 2, 2021
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday June 1, 2021
2A.6 Payment Date Thursday June 17, 2021
-
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
-
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.72960000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.72960000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked 100.0000 %
(%) 30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.72960000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details
3D.1 Start date of payment period Wednesday March 17, 2021
3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)
Wednesday March 17, 2021
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
3D.2 End date of payment period Wednesday June 16, 2021
3D.4 Describe how the date that dividend/distribution rate is set is determined The first business day of the distribution period.
3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period 92
3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa) 0.0349 %
3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set This is the 90 Day Bank Bill Rate on the first day of the period.
3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin 4.1000 %
3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set
Margin is defined in the Suncorp Capital Notes Prospectus dated 4 April 2017.
3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate -1.2405 %
3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set Other rate = A - B where:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.