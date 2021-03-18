Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Suncorp Group Limited    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/18
10.1 AUD   -2.32%
06:22pSUNCORP  : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPG
PU
06:22pSUNCORP  : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPF
PU
04:32pSUNCORP  : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPH
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suncorp : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPG

03/18/2021 | 06:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SUNPG - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.65% PERP NON-CUM RED T-06-24

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Wednesday March 17, 2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.65020000

Ex Date

Tuesday June 1, 2021

Record Date

Wednesday June 2, 2021

Payment Date

Thursday June 17, 2021

Additional Information

The Distribution Rate on SUNPG was determined using the following formula: (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate) as follows:

Bank Bill Rate is the 90 day Bank Bill Rate on 17 March 2021: 0.0349%pa + Margin: 3.6500% = 3.6849%pa x (1 - Tax Rate): 0.70 = Distribution Rate: 2.5794%pa

The cash amount of the Distribution was calculated as follows: Distribution Rate: 2.5794%pa x Face Value: AUD100 x days in Distribution Period: 92 / 365 = cash amount of Distribution: AUD 0.65020000, fully franked.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SUN

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Wednesday March 17, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code SUNPG

ASX +Security Description

CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.65% PERP NON-CUM RED T-06-24

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

  • 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

    Ordinary

  • 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of one quarterRegistration Number 66145290124

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Wednesday June 16, 2021

2A.4 +Record Date Wednesday June 2, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday June 1, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date Thursday June 17, 2021

  • 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

    Security holder approval

    Court approval

    Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

    FIRB approval

    Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

    No

  • 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.65020000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.65020000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 100.0000 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.65020000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3D.1 Start date of payment period Wednesday March 17, 2021

3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

Wednesday March 17, 2021

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3D.2 End date of payment period Wednesday June 16, 2021

3D.4 Describe how the date that dividend/distribution rate is set is determined The first business day of the distribution period.

3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period 92

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa) 0.0349 %

3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set This is the 90 Day Bank Bill Rate on the first day of the period.

3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin 3.6500 %

3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

Margin is defined in the Suncorp Capital Notes 2 Prospectus dated 31 October 2017.

3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate -1.1055 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set Other rate = A - B where:

  • A = (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - tax rate of 30%)

  • B = (Bank Bill Rate + Margin)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
06:22pSUNCORP  : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPG
PU
06:22pSUNCORP  : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPF
PU
04:32pSUNCORP  : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPH
PU
03/02SUNCORP  : Tropical Cyclone Niran develops off the North Queensland coast
PU
02/16SUNCORP  : Appendix 3Y - Steve Johnston
PU
02/15SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/12SUNCORP  : Lovebirds willing to splash the cash this Valentine's Day
PU
02/09SUNCORP  : Morgans rates SUN as Add
AQ
02/09SUNCORP  : Morgan Stanley rates SUN as Equal-weight
AQ
02/09SUNCORP  : Homes In On Improved Returns
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 933 M 6 932 M 6 932 M
Net income 2021 890 M 691 M 691 M
Net Debt 2021 39,0 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 12 900 M 10 061 M 10 010 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,58 AUD
Last Close Price 10,10 AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED3.70%10 493
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC25.91%41 804
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.50%39 683
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.38%35 518
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.18%35 132
SAMPO OYJ6.39%24 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ