Suncorp : Dividend/Distribution - SUNPG

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SUNPG - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.65% PERP NON-CUM RED T-06-24

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Wednesday March 17, 2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.65020000

Ex Date

Tuesday June 1, 2021

Record Date

Wednesday June 2, 2021

Payment Date

Thursday June 17, 2021

Additional Information

The Distribution Rate on SUNPG was determined using the following formula: (Bank Bill Rate + Margin) x (1 - Tax Rate) as follows:

Bank Bill Rate is the 90 day Bank Bill Rate on 17 March 2021: 0.0349%pa + Margin: 3.6500% = 3.6849%pa x (1 - Tax Rate): 0.70 = Distribution Rate: 2.5794%pa

The cash amount of the Distribution was calculated as follows: Distribution Rate: 2.5794%pa x Face Value: AUD100 x days in Distribution Period: 92 / 365 = cash amount of Distribution: AUD 0.65020000, fully franked.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SUN

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Wednesday March 17, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code SUNPG

ASX +Security Description

CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.65% PERP NON-CUM RED T-06-24

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of one quarterRegistration Number 66145290124

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Wednesday June 16, 2021

2A.4 +Record Date Wednesday June 2, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday June 1, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date Thursday June 17, 2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 0.65020000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.65020000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 100.0000 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.65020000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3D.1 Start date of payment period Wednesday March 17, 2021

3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

Wednesday March 17, 2021

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3D.2 End date of payment period Wednesday June 16, 2021

3D.4 Describe how the date that dividend/distribution rate is set is determined The first business day of the distribution period.

3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period 92

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa) 0.0349 %

3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set This is the 90 Day Bank Bill Rate on the first day of the period.

3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin 3.6500 %

3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

Margin is defined in the Suncorp Capital Notes 2 Prospectus dated 31 October 2017.

3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate -1.1055 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set Other rate = A - B where: