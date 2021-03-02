Suncorp : Tropical Cyclone Niran develops off the North Queensland coast

Tropical Cyclone Niran has formed off the North Queensland coast, with the Category 1 system expected to intensify as it moves slowly northeast. A warning area has been declared for regions between Cape Flattery to Lucinda. This includes the cities of Cairns and Innisfail.

Gale force winds, with gusts over 100km per hour, are already impacting regions in the warning zone. Tropical Cyclone Niran is expected to intensify into a Category 2 system by tomorrow and Category 3 by Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall, and abnormally high tides to coastal districts.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a direct coastal crossing is unlikely with the system expected to meander off the coast for a few days and track quickly southeast late in the week.

However, the Bureau has issued flood warnings for the North Tropical Coast between Cooktown and Rollingstone.

According to reports overnight over 40,000 homes were without power around Cairns, and localised flood waters have cut of roads to some communities.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Commissioner Greg Leach said personnel were positioned and ready to respond.

'Resources have been pre-deployed to strategic locations around the state, with highly-trained Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater technicians at Tully, Halifax and Ingham,' Mr Leach said.

'Our State Emergency Service (SES) flood rescue operators are also ready to help if required.

'While many people in these parts of the state are accustomed to severe weather, I'm urging residents to keep up to date with the latest BOM warnings and to follow the advice of authorities.

'If you need storm or flood assistance contact the SES on 132 500, and if it's a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000) immediately.'

Suncorp Group is urging customers and communities to stay up to date with the latest weather warnings and advice from emergency officials. Cyclones can be devastating and preparation is critical in reducing damage to properties.