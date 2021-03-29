Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Suncorp Group Limited    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suncorp : recognised for sustainability commitment

03/29/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suncorp has achieved official recognition for our work towards building a sustainable future.

We have for the first time, been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

To qualify for the Yearbook, companies are given a ranking based on their economic and governance, environmental and social performance.

Suncorp was assessed as an insurer and ranked within the top 15 per cent of the insurance industry.

In addition to this, Suncorp was awarded Industry Mover status after recording the strongest year on year performance improvement in the insurance industry. Suncorp ranked 21st overall, with 213 insurers assessed globally.

'It is great to see Suncorp's commitment and progress towards sustainability recognised with the Industry Mover Award and our membership in
S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook,' said Suncorp's Head of Government Public Policy and Sustainability, Pravin Madhanagopal.


View the Yearbook

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 20:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
04:07pSUNCORP  : recognised for sustainability commitment
PU
03/26SUNCORP  : teams on the ground to assist flood-affected customers
PU
03/26SUNCORP TECHNOLOGIES'  : Attributable Loss Widens in 2020; Shares Soar 10%
MT
03/25SUNCORP  : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03/25SUNCORP  : Fitch Revises Outlook on Suncorp Group and AAI to Stable; Affirms Rat..
AQ
03/24SUNCORP  : Customer Support Teams on the Ground
PU
03/22SUNCORP  : ready to support customers affected by flood disaster
PU
03/22Energy, healthcare stocks lift Australian shares higher
RE
03/21SUNCORP  : Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 year..
RE
03/21Australia shares slip as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years; insurers slum..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 933 M 6 824 M 6 824 M
Net income 2021 904 M 691 M 691 M
Net Debt 2021 39,0 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 5,47%
Capitalization 12 619 M 9 636 M 9 639 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,57 AUD
Last Close Price 9,88 AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED1.85%10 493
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC23.67%41 804
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.45%39 683
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.55%35 518
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.24%35 132
SAMPO OYJ9.57%24 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ