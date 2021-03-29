Suncorp : recognised for sustainability commitment

Suncorp has achieved official recognition for our work towards building a sustainable future.

We have for the first time, been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

To qualify for the Yearbook, companies are given a ranking based on their economic and governance, environmental and social performance.

Suncorp was assessed as an insurer and ranked within the top 15 per cent of the insurance industry.

In addition to this, Suncorp was awarded Industry Mover status after recording the strongest year on year performance improvement in the insurance industry. Suncorp ranked 21st overall, with 213 insurers assessed globally.

'It is great to see Suncorp's commitment and progress towards sustainability recognised with the Industry Mover Award and our membership in

S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook,' said Suncorp's Head of Government Public Policy and Sustainability, Pravin Madhanagopal.