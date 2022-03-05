Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:43 am
10.66 AUD   +0.47%
03/05SUNCORP : pledges $1 million community support package
PU
03/04SUNCORP : Queensland's event response leaders provide an update on unfolding flood events
PU
03/03Morgan Stanley rates SUN as Equal-weight
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncorp : pledges $1 million community support package

03/05/2022 | 07:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suncorp Group CEO Steve Johnston was in Gympie and Caboolture on Sunday to meet with impacted customers and employees deployed in the flood devastated regions.

"Suncorp is proud of the important role we play in helping our communities recover and rebuild. We know the coming weeks and months will be tough as we start the physical and emotional recovery," Mr Johnston said. "Each time I visit customers impacted by extreme weather, I am amazed by their sheer grit and resilience, and here is no different.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 00:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
03/05SUNCORP : pledges $1 million community support package
PU
03/04SUNCORP : Queensland's event response leaders provide an update on unfolding flood events
PU
03/03Morgan Stanley rates SUN as Equal-weight
AQ
03/03SUNCORP : Customer Support Teams and assessors on the ground
PU
02/27People flee to rooftops as 'weather bomb' submerges Australian towns
RE
02/272022 FLOODS : Suncorp on standby
PU
02/27Australian Insurer Shares Fall Amid Flooding in Some Areas
DJ
02/26SUNCORP : on standby for flood impacted customers
PU
02/14SUNCORP : ranks in top 10 graduate employers
PU
02/14SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 702 M 7 129 M 7 129 M
Net income 2022 938 M 689 M 689 M
Net cash 2022 102 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 5,60%
Capitalization 13 459 M 9 889 M 9 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 13 505
Free-Float -
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,66 AUD
Average target price 13,37 AUD
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED-3.70%9 889
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.09%46 832
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.85%41 876
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.44%37 807
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.83%35 503
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.93%25 383