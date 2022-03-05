Suncorp : pledges $1 million community support package

Suncorp Group CEO Steve Johnston was in Gympie and Caboolture on Sunday to meet with impacted customers and employees deployed in the flood devastated regions.

"Suncorp is proud of the important role we play in helping our communities recover and rebuild. We know the coming weeks and months will be tough as we start the physical and emotional recovery," Mr Johnston said. "Each time I visit customers impacted by extreme weather, I am amazed by their sheer grit and resilience, and here is no different.