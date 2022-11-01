Suncorp : supports the ICA Climate Change Roadmap

Suncorp welcomes the launch of the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) Climate Change Roadmap ('Roadmap'), which demonstrates the insurance sector's commitment to achieving net-zero and supporting the decarbonisation of the Australian economy.

The insurance industry has a key role to play as we share our deep understanding of risk to help improve Australia's resilience to a changing climate. The Roadmap sets out recommendations on how individual insurers can achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050, with a focus on substantially cutting emissions this decade and playing our part in limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

