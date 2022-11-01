Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
11.65 AUD   +2.10%
06:59pSuncorp : supports the ICA Climate Change Roadmap
PU
10/27Suncorp : welcomes $800 million in crucial support for flood-prone Northern Rivers, New South Wales
PU
10/27Suncorp : Bank unveils new bank account with carbon insights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suncorp : supports the ICA Climate Change Roadmap

11/01/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suncorp welcomes the launch of the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) Climate Change Roadmap ('Roadmap'), which demonstrates the insurance sector's commitment to achieving net-zero and supporting the decarbonisation of the Australian economy.

The insurance industry has a key role to play as we share our deep understanding of risk to help improve Australia's resilience to a changing climate. The Roadmap sets out recommendations on how individual insurers can achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050, with a focus on substantially cutting emissions this decade and playing our part in limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
06:59pSuncorp : supports the ICA Climate Change Roadmap
PU
10/27Suncorp : welcomes $800 million in crucial support for flood-prone Northern Rivers, New So..
PU
10/27Suncorp : Bank unveils new bank account with carbon insights
PU
10/27Suncorp : partners with Government to deliver Resilient Homes Fund
PU
10/27Suncorp : Bank security tips if you're concerned about a data breach
PU
10/17Suncorp : teams standing by for flood impacted customers
PU
10/16Australian Court Decision on Business Interruption Positive for Insurers -- Market Talk
DJ
09/23Transcript : Suncorp Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
09/19Milan Station Holdings Completes Placing Agreement with Suncorp Securities
MT
09/19Suncorp Group Limited Announces Dividend on CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.00% PERP NON-CUM RED T-06..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 9 010 M 5 756 M 5 756 M
Net income 2023 1 238 M 791 M 791 M
Net Debt 2023 53,3 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 5,97%
Capitalization 14 694 M 9 387 M 9 387 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,65 AUD
Average target price 13,34 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED3.07%9 209
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.25%43 344
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES17.92%43 228
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.26.30%36 369
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.31%34 125
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION25.90%26 605