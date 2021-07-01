Suncorp to Sell Its Stake in Tasmanian Insurer

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. will sell its 50% joint venture interest in RACT Insurance Pty Ltd. to its joint-venture partner, the Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania Ltd, as the Australian insurer continues with a strategy of simplifying its portfolio.

Suncorp said RACT has agreed to pay 83.75 million Australian dollars (US$62.5 million) in cash, which reflects a price to equity multiple of 18.1 times based on expected earnings for the 2021 fiscal year.

"Suncorp and RACT have enjoyed a successful relationship in Tasmania since 2007. We have mutually agreed that now is the right time for RACT to take full control of the insurance entity," said Suncorp Group Chief Executive Steve Johnston.

"This is consistent with our focus on simplifying the Group and driving improvement in our core insurance and banking businesses."

The pretax profit on sale is expected to be in the range of A$65 million to A$70 million, while the total capital release, including the profit on sale, is expected to be approximately A$50 million, said Suncorp.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and expected to occur late in the 2021 calendar year.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1956ET