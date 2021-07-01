Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Suncorp Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   AU000000SUN6

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

(SUN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suncorp to Sell Its Stake in Tasmanian Insurer

07/01/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Suncorp Group Ltd. will sell its 50% joint venture interest in RACT Insurance Pty Ltd. to its joint-venture partner, the Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania Ltd, as the Australian insurer continues with a strategy of simplifying its portfolio.

Suncorp said RACT has agreed to pay 83.75 million Australian dollars (US$62.5 million) in cash, which reflects a price to equity multiple of 18.1 times based on expected earnings for the 2021 fiscal year.

"Suncorp and RACT have enjoyed a successful relationship in Tasmania since 2007. We have mutually agreed that now is the right time for RACT to take full control of the insurance entity," said Suncorp Group Chief Executive Steve Johnston.

"This is consistent with our focus on simplifying the Group and driving improvement in our core insurance and banking businesses."

The pretax profit on sale is expected to be in the range of A$65 million to A$70 million, while the total capital release, including the profit on sale, is expected to be approximately A$50 million, said Suncorp.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and expected to occur late in the 2021 calendar year.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1956ET

All news about SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
05:56pSuncorp to Sell Its Stake in Tasmanian Insurer
DJ
12:36aSUNCORP  : Better customer outcomes under the refreshed General Insurance Code o..
PU
06/30SUNCORP  : Four wins in a row for Australia's Bank of the Year
PU
06/29SUNCORP TECHNOLOGIES  : Shareholders to Vote in July on $8 Million Fundraising f..
MT
06/27SUNCORP  : Bank activates relief package for customers affected by Sydney's COVI..
PU
06/15SUNCORP  : Insurers Grapple With Costs And Competition
AQ
06/14SUNCORP  : responds to severe Victorian weather event
PU
06/10SUNCORP  : Greater support for working parents at Suncorp
PU
06/08SUNCORP  : New South Wales drivers sin-binned for poor form behind the wheel
PU
06/03SUNCORP  : partner Australian Road Safety Foundation sees 100,000+ pledges to #C..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 953 M 6 684 M 6 684 M
Net income 2021 900 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 14 050 M 10 492 M 10 489 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suncorp Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,98 AUD
Average target price 11,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Johnston Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jeremy Robson Group Chief Financial Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Bennett Chief Information Officer
Douglas Francis McTaggart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED12.73%10 706
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.25.73%42 066
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.66%39 148
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC.6.65%38 152
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-3.67%32 091
SAMPO OYJ12.12%26 046