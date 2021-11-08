Update - Notification of buy-back - SUN

Log in
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

9/11/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

18,705,311

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

677,103

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

66145290124

1.3

ASX issuer code

SUN

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

9/8/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

8/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

9/11/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SUN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

1,282,966,675

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

personal

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited (ABN 66 636 976 059)

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

For

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

only

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

6/9/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

use

8/8/2022

personalFor

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Suncorp Group Limited intends to buy-back up to $250 million of its fully paid ordinary shares under the on-market

buy-back.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suncorp Group Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
