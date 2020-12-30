Suncrest Bank : December 30, 2020 - Suncrest Bank Provides $60,000 to Wildfire and Covid-19 Relief Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 30, 2020

Suncrest Bank Provides $60,000 to Wildfire and Covid-19 Relief Efforts.

Partnering with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

SACRAMENTO & VISALIA, Calif. Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today announced it will donate $60,000 to nine Central Valley nonprofit organizations that have been

supporting California's recovery from a disastrous wildfire season and the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank is partnering in this effort with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, with each organization contributing $30,000 each.

"The entire state of California has been affected by the twin challenges of the pandemic and the worst wildfire season on record, with our most vulnerable communities suffering the

most," said Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank.

"Our donation, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, is targeted at meeting the most basic and immediate of needs of those communities. These include nonprofits addressing hunger, shelter and social services."

Earlier this year, Suncrest Bank was the recipient of a Corporate Citizenship Award by the Sacramento Business Journal for its work supporting economic opportunity and corporate philanthropy. The Bank has also awarded over $20,000 in small business grants during 2020 through its Kickstart Program in Partnership with the Sacramento Republic FC. (https://www.suncrestbank.com/about-us/community-involvement.html)