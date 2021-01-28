Suncrest Bank : January 28, 2021 – Suncrest Bank Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

Positive Economic Impact of Remote Working for Central California

The emerging work-from-home business model, brought about by the impact of the ongoing pandemic, is driving significant intra-state migration within California. This unique phenomenon is creating both immediate and long term economic benefits for Central California and the Greater Sacramento region in particular. Our region ranks number one in the nation in a recent study2 undertaken by Redfin (www.redfin.com). The study is based on a sample of more than 1.5 million consumers who searched for homes across 87 metro areas and shows Sacramento as the most popular destination for homebuyers looking to move to a different metro area. A further study3 undertaken by LinkedIn (www.linkedIn.com) examines where several hundred thousand tech workers in the U.S. are moving to and finds that Sacramento is one of the top three beneficiaries in the nation. Finally, research carried out by the Greater Sacramento Economic Council (www.greatersacramento.com) has found that more than 300 Facebook employees now live in the region having relocated from the high cost Bay Area and Silicon Valley as a result of the company's decision to allow employees to permanently work from home. While these trends are having an immediate and positive economic impact we believe they will also be long lasting due to both the livability and affordability of our Central California communities.

Income Statement

Net income for the quarter was $4.35 million compared to $3.21 million for the linked quarter and $3.04 million for the same quarter last year. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in net interest income of approximately $540,000, a reduction in provision for loan losses of $750,000 and gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of approximately $611,000. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2019 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and gain on sale of correspondent bank stock partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Interest income increased to $11.8 million versus $11.3 million for the linked quarter and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. These increases are primarily due to the impact of increased average loans and investment securities outstanding during the quarter. Interest expense declined to $648,000 as compared to $704,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 23 basis points (bps) from 25 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $628,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 37 basis points.

Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $600,000 in the fourth quarter, $400,000 in the linked quarter and $400,000 in Q2 for a total of $1.4 million for the year.

Premium amortization from acquired loans was minimal totaling approximately $29,000 during the quarter with core net interest income of $11.1 million.

Net interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.68% for the quarter, an increase of 21 bps over the linked quarter as the yield on earning assets improved due to an increase in the average balance of investment securities during the quarter. In addition, the yield on loans improved to 4.78% in Q4 from 4.77% for the linked quarter. Excluding

Loans, our loan yield would have been 5.11% in Q4 compared to 5.17% for the linked quarter. Excluding PPP Loans, our NIM would have been 3.75% in Q4 and 3.56% for the linked quarter. NIM declined over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in yields on earning assets due to declining rates during the year.

Noninterest income increased over the linked quarter by approximately $636,000 driven by a gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of $611,000.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year by approximately $324,000 and $617,000 respectively. The increase during the quarter is partly a result of an increase in retirement plan expenses due to a change in the discount rate. While noninterest expense increased, our key