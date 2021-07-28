Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Suncrest Bank

07/28/2021 | 03:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Suncrest Bank ("Suncrest" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SBKK) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by CVB Financial Corp. ("CVB") (NASDAQ: CVBF).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Suncrest shareholders will receive $2.69 in cash and 0.6970 shares of CVB stock for each Suncrest share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $16.09 based upon CVB's July 27, 2021 closing price of $19.23.

If you own Suncrest shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbkk

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Suncrest's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Suncrest's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

