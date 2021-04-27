Suncrest Bank : April 26, 2021 – Suncrest Bank First Quarter Earnings Release

Interest income decreased to $11.5 million versus $11.8 million for the linked quarter and increased from $10.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. The decrease over the linked quarter is primarily a result of a reduction in the loan yield from 4.78% in the linked quarter to 4.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net income for the quarter was $4.0 million compared to $4.35 million for the linked quarter and $2.88 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease over the linked quarter is primarily due to gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of approximately $611,000 recorded in the linked quarter. This was partially offset by a reduction in provision for loan losses of $250,000. The increase over the first quarter of 2020 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and the reduction in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

"While these results reflect a general improvement in economic conditions they are also directly attributable to the investments we have made in recruitment especially within our lending and portfolio management teams. Over the last two years we have hired ten new loan officers, many with experience gained at large national and regional banks, while carefully managing expense growth and keeping key cost ratios at industry leading levels."

"Earnings per share increased by 40% over the same quarter last year and our organic loan and deposit growth was extremely strong. Total loans, excluding PPP, increased at an annualized rate of 11% and total deposits increased by over 27% annualized," McMullan added.

"Our momentum coming out of 2020 has continued through Q1 and the bank has posted another outstanding quarter in both earnings and balance sheet growth," said Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank.

Interest expense declined to $518,000 as compared to $648,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 19 basis points (bps) from 23 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $628,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 35 basis points.

Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $509,000 in the first quarter and $628,000 in the linked quarter.

Net interest Margin (NIM) remained unchanged at 3.68% for the quarter. Our NIM would have been 3.81% in Q1 compared to 3.75% for the linked quarter, an improvement of 6 basis points if we exclude PPP loans. NIM declined over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in yields on earning assets from declining rates during the year. Yield on loans declined to 4.62% in Q1 from 4.78% for the linked quarter. Our loan yield would have been 4.99% in Q1 compared to 5.11% for the linked quarter if we exclude PPP loans.

Noninterest income increased over the linked quarter by approximately $30,000, excluding the gain on sale of correspondent bank stock of $611,000 recorded in Q4 2020.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by less than 0.5% or $26,000, and increased over the same quarter last year by approximately 7.6% or $421,000. The increase over the same quarter last year is predominantly a result of the recruitment of new employees in primarily customer facing roles. However, despite this level of recruitment we continue to maintain our key expense ratios at consistently low levels with efficiency ratio being 52.14% in Q1 while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.71% and 1.85% respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2021 increased to $1.34 billion as compared to $1.25 billion for the linked quarter. The increase was $91.8 million or 7.4% as a result of an increase in total loans of $42.9 million and Federal Funds Sold of $37.0 million. Total assets increased $292.1 million or 27.9% over the same quarter last year as a result of an increase in loans of $183.4 million. Investment Securities increased $110.6 million over the same quarter last year and were funded by an increase in deposits.

Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at March 31, 2021 were $1.106 billion, an increase of $70.8 million or 6.84% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year over year by $222.1 million or 25.12%.

At March 31, 2021 the bank acquired $60.0 million in low cost brokered deposits to partially fund PPP loans and pay down advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Total loans at March 31, 2021 were $863.3 million, an increase of $42.9 million or 5.23% over the linked quarter. Total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $19.8 million or 2.81% over the linked quarter. Total PPP loans were $141.0 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $117.9 million at December 31, 2020.

PPP Loan Forgiveness and PPP Round Two

We have continued assisting our PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness application. To date, over 75% of our PPP Round One customers have started the forgiveness process and $25.2 million has been forgiven. We are also participating in PPP Round Two and to date have funded $40.0 million and received applications for just over $58.0 million including 80 first draw customers and 204 second draw customers. We expect to generate approximately $2.1 million in fee income through the PPP Round Two program which will be earned over the expected life of the loans.

We have continued to track new business generated as a result of the approximately 190 new customers acquired through both PPP Round One and Round Two. To date, approximately 35% of these customers have established additional non-PPP related business with the bank, including over $20 million in new deposits (exclusive of PPP funds) and approximately $18.0 million in new loan commitments together with an additional $21.4 million in the pipeline.