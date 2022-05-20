Sundaram Brake Linings : Resignation

May 20, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Floor 25, P J Towers, Plot No. C/1, "G" Block Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051 Scrip Code: 590072 Scrip Code: SUNDRMBRAK Dear Sir,

Sub: Resignation of Mr. K S Ranganathan, Non-Executive and Independent Director

Ref: Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that Mr. K S Ranganathan, Non-Executive and Independent Director of the company vide letter dated 19th May, 2022 has tendered his resignation with effect from the closure of business hours on 27th May, 2022. The letter mentioning the reasons for his resignation is enclosed.

Mr. K S Ranganathan has confirmed that there is no other material reason other than the one mentioned in his letter.

The other details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are also enclosed.

For SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LIMITED

S Ramabadran

10:49:04 +05'30'

S Ramabadran

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary