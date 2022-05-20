Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sundaram Brake Linings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUNDRMBRAK   INE073D01013

SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LIMITED

(SUNDRMBRAK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/20 01:28:23 am EDT
340.00 INR   +2.22%
02/05Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sundaram Brake Linings : Resignation

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 20, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Floor 25, P J Towers,

Plot No. C/1, "G" Block

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051

Scrip Code: 590072

Scrip Code: SUNDRMBRAK

Dear Sir,

Sub: Resignation of Mr. K S Ranganathan, Non-Executive and Independent Director

Ref: Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that Mr. K S Ranganathan, Non-Executive and Independent Director of the company vide letter dated 19th May, 2022 has tendered his resignation with effect from the closure of business hours on 27th May, 2022. The letter mentioning the reasons for his resignation is enclosed.

Mr. K S Ranganathan has confirmed that there is no other material reason other than the one mentioned in his letter.

The other details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are also enclosed.

This is for your kind information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LIMITED

SRINIVASA

Digitally signed by

RENGACHARI RENGACHARISRINIVASA

RAMABADRA RAMABADRAN

Date: 2022.05.20

  1. 10:49:04 +05'30'

S Ramabadran

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Submission of information pursuant to Part- A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

NAMES OF THE LISTED ENTITIES IN WHICH MR. K S RANGANATHAN HOLDS DIRECTORSHIPS, INDICATING THE CATEGORY OF DIRECTORSHIP AND MEMBERSHIP OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Directorships indicating the category of NIL

Directorship

Chairmanship / Membership of NIL

Committees

*****

Disclaimer

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LIMITED
02/05Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
2021Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2021SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS : ICRA Affirms BBB+ Rating on Sundaram Brake Linings' Crash Credit;..
MT
2021Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
2020Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Se..
CI
2020Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2020Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
2020Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Announces Partial Resumption of Operations
CI
2020Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Announces Suspension of the Operation in its Four Plants..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 368 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net income 2021 60,0 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 309 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 071
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sundaram Brake Linings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Krishna Mahesh Managing Director & Executive Director
S. Ramabadran CFO, Secretary & Chief Investor Relations Officer
Thiagarajan Kannan Independent Non-Executive Director
Pattabi Sundar Raman Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashok Vishwasrao Chowgule Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LIMITED-9.12%17
DENSO CORPORATION-21.16%44 735
APTIV PLC-42.92%25 508
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.57%18 025
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-23.38%14 427
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-27.26%14 238