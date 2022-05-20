Sundaram Brake Linings : Resignation

May 20, 2022
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
BSE Limited
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
Floor 25, P J Towers,
|
Plot No. C/1, "G" Block
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051
|
Scrip Code: 590072
|
Scrip Code: SUNDRMBRAK
|
|
Dear Sir,
|
Sub: Resignation of Mr. K S Ranganathan, Non-Executive and Independent Director
Ref: Submission of information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
This is to inform you that Mr. K S Ranganathan, Non-Executive and Independent Director of the company vide letter dated 19th May, 2022 has tendered his resignation with effect from the closure of business hours on 27th May, 2022. The letter mentioning the reasons for his resignation is enclosed.
Mr. K S Ranganathan has confirmed that there is no other material reason other than the one mentioned in his letter.
The other details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are also enclosed.
This is for your kind information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LIMITED
|
SRINIVASA
|
Digitally signed by
|
|
RENGACHARI RENGACHARISRINIVASA
|
RAMABADRA RAMABADRAN
|
|
Date: 2022.05.20
-
10:49:04 +05'30'
S Ramabadran
Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Submission of information pursuant to Part- A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
NAMES OF THE LISTED ENTITIES IN WHICH MR. K S RANGANATHAN HOLDS DIRECTORSHIPS, INDICATING THE CATEGORY OF DIRECTORSHIP AND MEMBERSHIP OF BOARD COMMITTEES
Directorships indicating the category of NIL
Directorship
Chairmanship / Membership of NIL
Committees
*****