Sundaram Clayton : Annual Report 2022

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sundaram-Clayton Limited 60th Annual Report 2022 Sundaram-Clayton Limited Board of Directors GOPALAN Chairman VENU SRINIVASAN Chairman Emeritus & Managing Director Dr. LAKSHMI VENU Managing Director K GOPALA DESIKAN Director & Group Chief Financial Officer KAMLESH GANDHI VICE ADMIRAL P J JACOB (Retd.) RAJESH NARASIMHAN SANTHANAKRISHNAN V SUBRAMANIAN SASIKALA VARADACHARI SUDARSHAN VENU

R VIJAYARAGHAVAN Audit Committee VICE ADMIRAL P J JACOB (Retd.) Chairman GOPALAN SANTHANAKRISHNAN SUBRAMANIAN Nomination and Remuneration Committee SANTHANAKRISHNAN Chairman VICE ADMIRAL P J JACOB (Retd.) V SUBRAMANIAN R VIJAYARAGHAVAN Risk Management Committee GOPALAN Chairman

Dr. LAKSHMI VENU

VICE ADMIRAL P J JACOB (Retd.),

K GOPALA DESIKAN Stakeholders' Relationship Committee VIJAYARAGHAVAN Chairman Statutory Auditors M/s. RAGHAVAN, CHAUDHURI & NARAYANAN Chartered Accountants, No. 17/12, II Floor, Casa Capitol, Wood Street, Ashoknagar, Bengaluru - 560 025. Tel. : 080-2556 7578 / 2551 4771 E-mail : sathya@nca-india.com Cost Auditor A N RAMAN Cost Accountant, No.10, P. Muthukumaraswami Salai, Off. Baby Nagar 1st Main Road, Velachery, Chennai - 600 042. Tel. : 044-2243 3462 E-mail : anraman@gmail.com Secretarial Auditor B CHANDRA Practising Company Secretary AG 3, Ragamalika, No. 26, Kumaran Colony Main Road, Vadapalani, Chennai 600 026 E-mail : bchandraandassociates@gmail.com Shares listed with BSE Limited, Mumbai National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Mumbai Share Transfer Agent Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited, Registered Office: 2nd Floor, Kences Towers, No.1, Ramakrishna Street, North Usman Road, T Nagar, Chennai - 600 017 Tel. : (044) 2814 0801-03 Fax : (044) 2814 2479 Email : corpserv@integratedindia.in, srirams@integratedindia.in Bankers STATE BANK OF INDIA Corporate Accounts Group Branch Chennai Registered Office "Chaitanya" No. 12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 006, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel. : 044 - 2833 2115 Fax : 044 - 2833 2113 CIN : L35999TN1962PLC004792 E-mail : corpsec@sundaramclayton.com Website: www.sundaram-clayton.com Plant Locations Padi Chennai - 600 050, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel. : 044 - 2625 8212 Mahindra World City Plot No. AA5, VI Avenue Auto Ancillary SEZ, Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram District - 603 004, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel. : 044 - 4749 0049 Oragadam Plot No.B-14, SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre, Sriperumbudur Taluk, Kancheepuram District - 602 105 Tamil Nadu, India. Tel. : 044 - 6710 3300 Hosur Hosur - Thally Road Belagondapalli Hosur - 635 114, Tamil Nadu, India. Tel. : 04347 - 233 445 Subsidiary Companies TVS Motor Company Limited Sundaram-Clayton (USA) Limited, USA Sundaram-Clayton DCD Limited Sundaram Holding USA Inc., USA Sundaram Auto Components Limited TVS Housing Limited TVS Motor Services Limited Intellicar Telematics Private Limited TVS Credit Services Limited TVS Electric Mobility Limited TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Singapore The Norton Motorcycle Co Limited, United Kingdom TVS Motor Company (Europe) B.V., Amsterdam PT TVS Motor Company Indonesia, Jakarta Swiss E-Mobility Group (Holding) AG, Switzerland The GO Corporation, Switzerland TVS Digital Pte Ltd., Singapore Dr. LAKSHMI VENU S SANTHANAKRISHNAN Corporate Social Responsibility Committee VENU SRINIVASAN Chairman Dr. LAKSHMI VENU VICE ADMIRAL P J JACOB (Retd.) President and Chief Executive Officer VIVEK S JOSHI Company Secretary R RAJA PRAKASH CONTENTS Page Nos. Financial Highlights 2 Notice of Annual General Meeting 3 Directors' Report to the shareholders 12 Standalone Financial Statements 79 Consolidated Financial Statements 133 1 Sundaram-Clayton Limited FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDING SELECTED INDICATORS AND RATIOS ($ in crores) Details Previous GAAP Ind AS 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Sales * 1018.6 1196.8 1346.1 1,527.9 1,515.4 1,672.3 1,833.1 1,324.3 1,176.9 1,743.3 Other income 38.1 35.8 55.0 105.1 74.3 94.4 99.9 99.8 111.2 93.6 Total Income 1056.7 1232.6 1401.1 1,633.0 1,589.7 1,766.7 1,932.9 1,424.1 1,288.1 1,836.9 Gross profit before interest, depn & tax 127.9 149.7 181.1 249.8 208.9 107.6 277.8 237.6 261.6 324.5 Depreciation 51.3 53.2 59.8 55.0 60.6 73.1 92.2 92.7 77.9 101.7 Profit before interest & tax 76.6 96.5 121.3 194.8 148.3 34.5 185.6 145.0 183.7 222.8 Interest 44.3 35.7 36.9 32.3 28.6 33.7 55.2 55.4 47.6 44.9 Profit before taxation and exceptional items 32.3 60.8 84.4 162.5 119.7 0.8 130.5 89.6 136.1 177.9 Exceptional items - 5.8 3.1 6.0 2.3 - - ( 20.4) (13.0) 2,122.6 Profit after taxation 35.4 53.7 71.2 144.4 105.6 54.9 119.7 68.7 123.1 2,276.7 Net Fixed assets 408.8 405.9 418.2 456.9 531.3 699.9 760.5 746.2 725.0 680.1 Net current assets 248.6 256.0 289.1 290.0 257.6 321.1 325.4 260.7 279.7 2,587.2 Share capital 9.5 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 Reserves & surplus 282.6 333.5 364.5 493.0 601.5 653.9 678.6 584.3 705.8 2,890.2 Net worth 292.1 343.6 374.6 503.1 611.6 664.0 688.7 594.4 715.9 2,900.4 Loan funds 414.3 362.2 378.2 369.1 354.2 665.5 723.7 668.3 631.2 732.6 Deferred taxation (net) 16.9 18.5 22.3 30.0 35.8 (20.1) (20.3) (27.7) 23.4 23.6 Total 723.2 724.3 775.1 902.2 1,001.6 1,309.4 1,392.1 1,235.0 1,370.5 3,656.6 EPS (Rs) 18.7 27.0 35.2 71.4 52.2 27.1 59.1 34.0 37.5 1,125.3 DPS (Rs) 14.0 19.3 19.0 41.0 31.5 15.0 36.0 31.0 26.0 44.0 Book value per share (Rs) 153.9 169.8 185.2 248.7 302.3 328.2 340.4 293.8 353.8 1,433.5 Return on capital employed (ROCE) % 10.8 13.3 16.2 23.2 15.6 3.0 13.7 9.5 11.5 17.0 Return on net worth (RONW) % 12.3 16.9 19.8 32.9 18.9 8.6 17.7 10.7 13.6 22.7 Fixed assets turnover (no of times) 2.5 2.9 3.3 3.5 3.1 2.7 2.5 1.8 1.6 2.5 Working capital turnover (no of times) 4.3 4.7 4.9 5.3 5.5 5.8 5.7 4.5 9.0 18.6 Gross profit as % of sales (EBITDA) 12.6 12.0 13.2 15.9 13.6 6.4 15.2 17.9 22.2 18.6 Gross profit as % of total income 12.1 11.7 12.7 14.9 13.0 6.1 14.4 16.7 20.3 17.7 Net profit as % of total income 3.4 3.9 4.9 8.5 6.5 3.1 6.2 6.3 7.6 8.8 * Sales includes Excise duty upto June 2017. ROCE is profit before interest and taxation divided by average capital employed. RONW is profit after tax divided by average networth. Fixed assets turnover is sales divided by average net fixed assets as at the end of the year. Working capital turnover is sales divided by average net current assets as at the end of the year. Profitability ratios are calculated without considering exceptional income. Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $ 1,125.29 for the year ended 31.03.2022 ,as given above is after including the exceptional income of $ 2,142.35 crores. Excluding the exceptional income, EPS for the year ended 31.03.2022 is $ 66.39. 2 Sundaram-Clayton Limited NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE is hereby given that the Sixtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, 28th June 2022 at 10.35 A.M. [Indian Standard Time (IST)] through Video Conferencing / Other AudioVisual Means to transact the following businesses: ORDINARY BUSINESS To consider passing the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

RESOLVED THAT the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements for the year ended 31 st March 2022, together with the Directors' Report and the Auditors' Report thereon as circulated to the Members and presented to the meeting be and are hereby approved and adopted. To consider passing the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

RESOLVED THAT Dr. Lakshmi Venu (holding DIN 02702020), Director, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company. To consider passing the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

RESOLVED THAT Mr Sudarshan Venu (holding DIN 03601690), Director, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company. To consider passing the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

RESOLVED THAT the re-appointment of M/s Raghavan, Chaudhuri & Narayanan, Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru, having Firm Registration No. 007761S allotted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office, for the second term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of this annual general meeting till the conclusion of the 65 th Annual General Meeting, as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, in terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, be and is hereby approved.

RESOLVED FURTHER that approval be and is hereby accorded for the payment of statutory audit fees of $ 40 lakhs (Rupees Forty lakhs only) plus reimbursement of out of pocket expenses and applicable taxes excluding services in the nature of limited review, statutory certifications and other professional work, to M/s Raghavan, Chaudhuri & Narayanan, Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru, for the financial year 2022- 23 and the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to increase and pay such statutory audit fees as recommended by the Audit Committee and as they may deem fit for the remaining tenure of their re-appointment. SPECIAL BUSINESS 5. To consider passing the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), the remuneration of $ 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs only), in addition to reimbursement of all applicable taxes, travelling and out-of-pocket expenses, payable to Mr A N Raman, practising cost accountant, holding Membership No. 5359, allotted by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, who was re-appointed as cost auditor of the Company for the year 2022-23 by the Board of Directors of the Company, as recommended by the Audit Committee, be and is hereby ratified. By order of the Board of Directors Chennai R Raja Prakash 6th May 2022 Company Secretary Registered office: "Chaitanya" No.12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai - 600 006. Notes: The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act, 2013), in respect of the special businesses to be transacted at the AGM, as set out in the Notice is annexed hereto. Pursuant to the Circular No. 2/2022 dated 5 th May 2022 read with Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5 th May 2020, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and all other relevant circulars issued from time to time, and SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2021/697 dated 22 nd December 2021 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI Circular") and in compliance with the provisions of the Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), physical attendance of the Members is not required at a common venue and AGM be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Hence, Members can attend and participate in the ensuing AGM through VC / OAVM. Pursuant to the Circular No. 14/2020 dated 8 th April, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the facility to appoint proxy to attend and cast vote for the members is not available for this AGM. However, the Body Corporates are entitled to appoint authorised representatives as Members to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM and participate thereat and cast their votes through e-Voting. The Members can join the AGM through VC / OAVM mode 15 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. The facility of participation at the AGM through VC / OAVM will be made available for 1000 members on first come first served basis. This will not include large Shareholders (Shareholders holding 2% or more shareholding), Promoters, Institutional Investors, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, the Chairpersons of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Auditors etc. who are allowed to attend the AGM without restriction on account of first come first served basis. 3 Sundaram-Clayton Limited The attendance of the Members attending the AGM through VC / OAVM will be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act, 2013. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, and the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 5 th May, 2020 the Company is providing facility of remote e-Voting to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM. For this purpose, the Company has entered into an agreement with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-Voting system as well as voting at the meeting will be provided by NSDL. In line with MCA Circular No. 17/2020 dated 13 th April, 2020, the Notice calling the AGM has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.sundaram-clayton.com. The Notice can also be accessed from the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively and the AGM Notice is also available on the website of NSDL (agency for providing the Remote e-Voting facility) i.e. www.evoting.nsdl.com . AGM has been convened through VC / OAVM in compliance with applicable provisions of the Act, 2013, read with Circulars issued by MCA and SEBI from time to time. Unclaimed Dividend In terms of Section 124 of the Act, 2013, the dividend declared by the Company, for earlier years, which remain unclaimed for a period of seven years will be transferred on due dates to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), established by the Central Government. The particulars of due dates for transfer of such unclaimed dividends to IEPF are furnished in the Report on Corporate Governance, forming part of the Annual Report. Members who have not encashed their dividend warrants in respect of the above period are requested to make their claim(s) by surrendering the un-encashed warrants immediately to the Company.

