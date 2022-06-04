Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sundaram-Clayton Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    520056   INE105A01035

SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED

(520056)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
3874.25 INR   -0.37%
04:42aSUNDARAM CLAYTON : Annual Report 2022
PU
03:02aSUNDARAM CLAYTON : Annual return 2022
PU
05/06Sundaram-Clayton Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Sundaram Clayton : Annual return 2022

06/04/2022 | 03:02am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 17

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

    1. Specify the reasons for not holding the same
  2. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

C

C7

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 40

Pre-fill All

Page 2 of 17

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

Page 3 of 17

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

50,000,000

20,232,085

20,232,085

20,232,085

Total amount of equity shares (in

250,000,000

101,160,425

101,160,425

101,160,425

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each

capital

capital

Page 4 of 17

Number of equity shares

50,000,000

20,232,085

20,232,085

20,232,085

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

5

5

5

5

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

250,000,000

101,160,425

101,160,425

101,160,425

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

101,571

20,130,514

20232085

101,160,425

101,160,42

Increase during the year

0

9,779

9779

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 5 of 17

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sundaram Clayton Limited published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 07:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 256 B 3 294 M 3 294 M
Net income 2022 4 407 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net Debt 2022 125 B 1 613 M 1 613 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 78 384 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 917
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sundaram-Clayton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vivek S Joshi President & Chief Executive Officer
K. Gopala Desikan Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rajarangamani Gopalan Chairman
R. Raja Prakash Secretary & Compliance Officer
Venkataraman Subramanian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED2.15%1 009
DENSO CORPORATION-14.86%47 709
APTIV PLC-32.77%30 044
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.56%19 350
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.52%15 774
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-11.24%15 615