Sundaram Clayton : Annual return 2022
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
*e-mail ID of the company
*Telephone number with STD code
Website
Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
2
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii)
*Financial year From date 01/04/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
Specify the reasons for not holding the same
PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
C
C7
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 40
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
50,000,000
20,232,085
20,232,085
20,232,085
Total amount of equity shares (in
250,000,000
101,160,425
101,160,425
101,160,425
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
50,000,000
20,232,085
20,232,085
20,232,085
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
5
5
5
5
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
250,000,000
101,160,425
101,160,425
101,160,425
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
101,571
20,130,514
20232085
101,160,425
101,160,42
Increase during the year
0
9,779
9779
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sales 2022
256 B
3 294 M
3 294 M
Net income 2022
4 407 M
56,7 M
56,7 M
Net Debt 2022
125 B
1 613 M
1 613 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,4x
Yield 2022
1,23%
Capitalization
78 384 M
1 009 M
1 009 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,86x
EV / Sales 2022
0,77x
Nbr of Employees
1 917
Free-Float
35,1%
