Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Sundaram-Clayton Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    520056   INE105A01035

SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED

(520056)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/18
3998 INR   -0.39%
07:21aSUNDARAM CLAYTON : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
02/18SUNDARAM CLAYTON : Shareholders meeting
PU
02/11Sundaram-Clayton Limited Appoints R Gopalan as Chairman of the Board
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sundaram Clayton : Newspaper Advertisements

02/20/2022 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sundaram-Clayton Limited

Registered Office: "Chaitanya",

No. 12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam,

Chennai - 600006

PH: 044 28332115

19th February 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.

Scrip code: 520056

Scrip code: SUNCLAYLTD

Dear Sir,

Sub: Postal Ballot Advertisement

We enclose copies of the advertisement published on 19th February 2022 in Business Standard (English) and Makkal Kural (Tamil, Regional language), regarding postal ballot notice.

The Notice is also available at the Company's website viz., www.sundaram-clayton.com

This is for your kind information.

Thanking you,

Website : www.sundaram-clayton.comEmail: corpsec@sundaramclayton.com CIN: L35999TN1962PLC004792

Disclaimer

Sundaram Clayton Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 12:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED
07:21aSUNDARAM CLAYTON : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
02/18SUNDARAM CLAYTON : Shareholders meeting
PU
02/11Sundaram-Clayton Limited Appoints R Gopalan as Chairman of the Board
CI
02/09Sundaram-Clayton Limited Appoints K. Gopala Desikan as Group Chief Financial Officer
CI
02/09Sundaram-Clayton Limited Appoints K. Gopala Desikan as Director
CI
02/09Sundaram-Clayton Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
02/01SUNDARAM CLAYTON : Compliance Report on corporate governance for quarter ending 31st Decem..
PU
2021Sundaram-Clayton Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED(BSE : 520056) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021Sundaram-Clayton Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 203 B 2 719 M 2 719 M
Net income 2021 3 237 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net Debt 2021 112 B 1 506 M 1 506 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 80 888 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 917
Free-Float -
Chart SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sundaram-Clayton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vivek S Joshi President & Chief Executive Officer
K. Gopala Desikan Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Venu Srinivasan Chairman & Joint Managing Director
R. Raja Prakash Secretary & Compliance Officer
Venkataraman Subramanian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNDARAM-CLAYTON LIMITED5.42%1 083
DENSO CORPORATION-10.63%56 461
APTIV PLC-14.43%38 183
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.49%23 085
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-7.08%20 303
CONTINENTAL AG-6.01%19 835