Sundaram Clayton : Newspaper Advertisements

19th February 2022

BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001. Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051. Scrip code: 520056 Scrip code: SUNCLAYLTD

Dear Sir,

Sub: Postal Ballot Advertisement

We enclose copies of the advertisement published on 19th February 2022 in Business Standard (English) and Makkal Kural (Tamil, Regional language), regarding postal ballot notice.

The Notice is also available at the Company's website viz., www.sundaram-clayton.com

This is for your kind information.

Thanking you,

