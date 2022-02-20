Sundaram Clayton : Newspaper Advertisements

Sundaram-Clayton Limited
Registered Office: "Chaitanya",
No. 12, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam,
Chennai - 600006
PH: 044 28332115
19th February 2022
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001.
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051.
Scrip code: 520056
Scrip code: SUNCLAYLTD
Dear Sir,
Sub: Postal Ballot Advertisement
We enclose copies of the advertisement published on 19th February 2022 in Business Standard (English) and Makkal Kural (Tamil, Regional language), regarding postal ballot notice.
The Notice is also available at the Company's website viz., www.sundaram-clayton.com
This is for your kind information.
Website : www.sundaram-clayton.comEmail: corpsec@sundaramclayton.com CIN: L35999TN1962PLC004792
