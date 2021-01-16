India central bank likely to propose stricter rules for shadow banks - sources

* RBI likely to come out with new proposals next week -
sources
* RBI may propose higher capital adequacy for nonbanks -
sources
* RBI may propose phasing in new standards - sources
(Adds background, comments)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India's central bank is
likely to propose tightening rules on "shadow banks" in a bid to
strengthen solvency and sustainability of a sector that has been
showing signs of stress in recent years, two sources said.
The Reserve Bank of India has been trying to tighten
regulatory norms on the sector since Infrastructure Leasing &
Financial Services, the largest nonbank financial company, went
bankrupt in 2018, and Dewan Housing Finance Corp and
Altico Capital defaulted on payments in 2019.
The RBI is expected to set out proposals in a discussion
paper next week, recommending that bigger shadow banks maintain
a statutory liquidity ratio, the sources said.
The officials asked not to be named as the discussions on
the proposals are not public.
India's banks must maintain at least 18% worth of deposits
that they must hold in cash, gold or government securities.
The RBI could also suggest large nonbanks be required to
maintain a cash reserve ratio. For banks this ratio is 3%,
reduced from 4% in a measure the central bank imposed that is to
be reversed after March 31.
The move could be a huge cash drain for the sector which is
currently free from maintaining these reserve ratios, allowing
them to lend to subprime lenders as well.
The proposal is expected to recommend a phased
implementation of the reserve ratios, giving nonbanks time to
comply, one official said.
"Cost of compliance to rules and regulations should be
perceived as an investment, as any inadequacy in this regard
will prove to be detrimental," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said
in a speech on Saturday, referring to increased regulation in
recent years for banks and shadow banks.
One official said that move is to avoid failures of big
shadow banks that could pose systemic risks and is expected to
encourage some of the larger ones to move towards becoming
full-time banks.
But shadow banks believe the new norms will hurt their
operations.
Shadow banks enjoy "certain flexibilities which allow them
to do last-mile financing which banks can't do," said an
executive at a nonbank. "Blurring the lines" between banks and
nonbanks would "be detrimental for India, where financial
inclusion is still low."
At its last monetary policy meeting last month Das said
regulations of shadow banks need review and that a discussion
paper would be issued by mid-January.
There are nearly 10,000 shadow banks in India but just over
two dozen are thought to be large enough to pose systemic risks,
sources said.
Raising liquidity ratios "or other liquidity buffers could
pose a drag on their earnings" said A.M. Karthik, head of
financial sector ratings at ICRA. Lenders will also have to
manage their treasuries more effectively, which would entail
additional operating costs, he said.
The RBI will also recommend stricter checks on thousands of
smaller nonbanks, one official said. The central bank may not
propose norms such as statutory lending or cash-reserve ratios,
but it will recommend more scrutiny of their books, the official
said.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Swati Bhat and Nupur Anand; Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore and William Mallard)