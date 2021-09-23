Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sundial Growers Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNDL   CA86730L1094

SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

(SNDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sundial Growers : Files Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 (Form 6-K)

09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sundial Files Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced that it has reacquired (the "Acquisition") more than 10% of the issued outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of The Valens Company Inc. ("Valens") (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF).

On September 17, 2021, Sundial acquired 100,000 Common Shares at a price of $3.00 per Common Share (the "Transaction") for total consideration of $300,000. Immediately before the completion of the Transaction, Sundial owned 18,571,300 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis as at September 20, 2021. Following the completion of the Transaction, together with all previous acquisitions of Common Shares by Sundial, the Company now owns 18,671,300 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis as at September 20, 2021. Sundial's average cost base for the Common Shares, including those acquired in the Transaction, is $2.665 per Common Share.

The Company acquired the securities reported herein for investment purposes. The Company may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership in Valens' securities, whether in transactions over the open market, by privately negotiated arrangements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This news release is being issued to comply with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding these transactions has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Valens' issuer profile and may be obtained directly from Sundial upon request at the telephone number below. Sundial's head office is located at #300, 919 - 11th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 1P3. Valens' head office address is 96 Spadina Avenue, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2J6.

ABOUT SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Our business is reported and analyzed under two operating segments: Cannabis and Investments.  

As a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities, our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced growers set us apart. Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

Our investment operations seek to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the global cannabis industry. 

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds and Rocky View County, Alberta, Canada. For more information on Sundial, please go to www.sndlgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement 
This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's potential further investment in or divestment of Common Shares of Valens. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "likely", "outlook", "forecast", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see "Item 3D Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 17, 2021, and the risk factors included in our other SEC filings for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundial-files-early-warning-report-issued-pursuant-to-national-instrument-62-103-301381139.html

SOURCE Sundial Growers Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/21/c5579.html

%CIK: 0001766600

For further information: Sophie Pilon, Corporate Communications, Sundial Growers Inc., O: 1.587.327.2017, E: spilon@sundialgrowers.com

CO: Sundial Growers Inc.

CNW 08:00e 21-SEP-21

Disclaimer

Sundial Growers Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
04:42pSUNDIAL GROWERS : Files Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103..
PU
09/21SUNDIAL GROWERS : Form 62-103F1 Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements (..
PU
09/21SUNDIAL GROWERS : Files Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103
PR
09/20SUNDIAL GROWERS : leads Canadian market as first licensed producer to launch Caviar Cone p..
PU
09/20SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.(NASDAQCM : SNDL) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16SUNDIAL GROWERS : Launches First Canadian Caviar Cone Under Top Leaf Brand
AQ
09/16Sundial Growers Inc. Launches Caviar Cones
CI
09/03Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquir..
CI
09/02SUNDIAL GROWERS : Thinking about buying stock in Meten Edtechx Education, Vinco Ventures, ..
PR
09/01SUNDIAL GROWERS : Thinking about buying stock in Lucid Group, ABVC Biopharma, Sundial Grow..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 57,1 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
Net income 2021 -178 M -141 M -141 M
Net cash 2021 869 M 686 M 686 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 836 M 1 436 M 1 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sundial Growers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,89 CAD
Average target price 0,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zachary Ryan George Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Stordeur President & Chief Operating Officer
James Keough Chief Financial Officer
James Gregory Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory George Turnbull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.47.24%1 436
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.16%431 543
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.05%322 644
PFIZER, INC.19.32%246 414
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.62%232 291
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.48%206 972