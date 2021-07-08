Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sundial Growers Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNDL   CA86730L1094

SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

(SNDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sundial Growers : Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

07/08/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calgary, AB (July 8, 2021) - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ('Sundial' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares of the Company (the 'Shareholders') at the annual general meeting held virtually today (the 'Meeting') were passed.

At the Meeting, Shareholders approved: (i) fixing the number of directors of the Company at five members; (ii) electing each of Greg Mills, Zach George, Bryan Pinney, Gregory Turnbull, and Lori Ell as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; and (iii) re-appointing KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to set their remuneration.

The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Number of Shares For % Number of Shares Withheld %
Greg Mills 106,404,859 94.37% 6,352,203 5.63%
Zach George 106,815,890 94.73% 5,941,172 5.27%
Bryan Pinney 106,557,229 94.50% 6,200,373 5.50%
Gregory Turnbull 106,228,654 94.21% 6,528,609 5.79%
Lori Ell 106,580,501 94.52% 6,176,561 5.48%

About Sundial Growers Inc. Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol 'SNDL'.

Our business is reported and analyzed under two operating segments: one being Cannabis and the other being Investments. Our cannabis operations, located in Canada, cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized 'room' approach, with 448,000 square feet of total available space.  As a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities, our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced growers set us apart.

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.

Our investment operations seek to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the global cannabis industry. 

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds and Rocky View County, Alberta, Canada.

Media Contact:

Sophie Pilon, Corporate Communications Manager Sundial Growers Inc. O: 1.587.327.2017 E: spilon@sundialgrowers.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities law ('forward-looking statements'). Forward-looking-statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the opinions and beliefs of management. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as 'plan', 'continue', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'potential', 'proposed' and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions 'may' or 'will' occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Latest News
View All
Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 Sundial Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ('Sundial' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares of the Company

Read More
Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021 Sundial Increases Commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. by $350 Million

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ('Sundial' or the 'Company') announced that it has increased its commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. ('SunStream') to $538 million from its previously announced commitment of $188 million.

Read More
Friday, Jul 02, 2021 Sundial Virtual AGM Reminder

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ('Sundial' or the 'Company') would like to remind shareholders that its forthcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Read More

Disclaimer

Sundial Growers Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 21:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
05:59pSUNDIAL GROWERS  : Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
07/07SUNDIAL GROWERS  : Boosts Commitment to SunStream Bancorp JV to C$538 Million Fr..
MT
07/07SUNDIAL GROWERS  : Increases Commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. by $350 Millio..
PR
07/02SUNDIAL GROWERS  : Virtual AGM Reminder (Form 6-K)
PU
07/01SUNDIAL GROWERS  : Virtual AGM Reminder
PR
06/25SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Reddit Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
06/21SUNDIAL GROWERS  : Notice of Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
06/21SUNDIAL GROWERS  : Notice of Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2021
PR
06/17SUNDIAL GROWERS  : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD V..
PU
06/16SUNDIAL GROWERS  : Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requiremen..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 54,8 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net income 2021 -142 M -113 M -113 M
Net cash 2021 985 M 786 M 786 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 380 M 1 907 M 1 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,5x
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sundial Growers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,20 CAD
Average target price 0,78 CAD
Spread / Average Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zachary Ryan George Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Stordeur President & Chief Operating Officer
James Keough Chief Financial Officer
James Gregory Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory George Turnbull Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.102.32%1 931
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.64%432 430
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.19%325 975
PFIZER, INC.6.90%218 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY39.67%209 276
NOVARTIS AG1.58%207 246