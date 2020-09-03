Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sundial Growers Inc.    SNDL   CA86730L1094

SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.

(SNDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sundial Growers : to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial") today announced that it will participate in a virtual event as part of Alliance Global Partners' Consumer Cannabis Conference.

Zachary George, Chief Executive Officer of Sundial, will take part in one-on-one sessions on September 29, 2020.

Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference is a virtual conference of 25 leading companies in the cannabis and CBD industries from around the world. All meetings will be conducted virtually via one-on-one sessions throughout the day. The event will also feature former U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives, John Boehner, as the keynote speaker. For more information on the conference please visit www.allianceg.com/events.

About Sundial Growers Inc.  

Sundial is a public company with Common Shares traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL". Sundial is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Our 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set us apart.   

Our Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 470,000 square feet of total space available for cultivation.   

Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Our consumer-packaged goods experience enables us to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences.   

We are proudly Albertan, headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundial-to-participate-in-alliance-global-partners-virtual-event-301124213.html

SOURCE Sundial Growers Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUNDIAL GROWERS INC.
05:32pSUNDIAL GROWERS : to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Event
PR
08/18SUNDIAL GROWERS : Announces Closing of its US$20 Million Registered Offering
PR
08/13SUNDIAL GROWERS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/30SUNDIAL GROWERS : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 13..
PR
06/23Aurora Cannabis plans more layoffs, facility closures amid industry turmoil
RE
06/08SUNDIAL GROWERS : Announces Successful Amendments with Senior Lenders
PU
06/08SUNDIAL GROWERS : Announces Successful Amendments with Senior Lenders, US$18 Mil..
PR
05/15SUNDIAL GROWERS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
03/12SUNDIAL GROWERS : to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2019 Financi..
PR
03/03SUNDIAL GROWERS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2019 Financial..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group