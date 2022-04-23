Log in
    SUNDRMFAST   INE387A01021

SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED

(SUNDRMFAST)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/22 07:14:07 am EDT
833.60 INR   +0.42%
SUNDRAM FASTENERS : Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2022 (English Version)
PU
04:59aSUNDRAM FASTENERS : Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2022 (Tamil Version)
PU
Crisil Affirms A1+ Rating on Sundram Fasteners' Short-Term Debt
MT
Sundram Fasteners : Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2022 (English Version)

04/23/2022 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sundram Fasteners Limited

CIN : L35999TN1962PLC004943

Registered & Corporate Office : 98-A, VII Floor, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai - 600 004. Telephone: +91-44-28478500 | Fax : +91-44-28478510 Email:investorshelpdesk@sfl.co.in| Website: www.sundram.com

STATEMENT OF AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Quarter ended

31-03-2022#

31-12-2021

31-03-2021#

31-03-2022

31-03-2021

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Audited

1

Income

Revenue from operations

1,146.44

1,024.25

1,079.25

4,172.57

3,065.03

Other income

10.88

3.97

2.36

25.61

16.57

Total income

1,157.32

1,028.22

1,081.61

4,198.18

3,081.60

2

Expenses

Cost of materials consumed

554.59

454.34

470.63

1,904.45

1,267.70

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress

(24.94)

(2.30)

(20.35)

(97.97)

(23.91)

Employee benefits expense

77.72

79.24

82.87

311.73

271.44

Finance costs

3.92

3.23

3.41

13.39

14.16

Depreciation and amortisation expense

38.92

38.31

36.22

152.83

146.58

Other expenses

371.62

316.92

335.97

1,327.79

967.52

Total expenses

1,021.83

889.74

908.75

3,612.22

2,643.49

3

Profit before exceptional items and tax (1-2)

135.49

138.48

172.86

585.96

438.11

4

Exceptional item (refer note 7)

30.00

-

-

30.00

-

5

Profit before tax (3-4)

105.49

138.48

172.86

555.96

438.11

6

Tax expense

a) Current tax

37.29

34.07

42.15

148.11

104.64

b) Deferred tax

(3.21)

1.07

0.69

0.39

5.33

Total tax expense

34.08

35.14

42.84

148.50

109.97

7

Profit for the year (5-6)

71.41

103.34

130.02

407.46

328.14

8

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(i) Re-measurement gains on defined benefit plans

0.38

0.85

1.83

1.89

0.44

(ii) Fair value gains / (losses) on equity instruments

11.03

(1.29)

(5.89)

12.46

17.92

(iii) Income tax effect on above

(2.26)

(0.04)

1.33

(2.60)

(3.08)

Total other comprehensive income / (loss)

9.15

(0.48)

(2.73)

11.75

15.28

9

Total comprehensive income for the year (7+8)

80.56

102.86

127.29

419.21

343.42

10

Paid-up equity share capital (face value of Re 1 /- each fully paid up)

21.01

21.01

21.01

21.01

21.01

11

Earnings per share (EPS) (face value of Re 1 /- each)

(i) Basic (in Rs.) (not Annualised)

3.40

4.91

6.19

19.39*

15.62*

(ii) Diluted (in Rs.) (not Annualised)

3.40

4.91

6.19

19.39*

15.62*

* Annualised

# refer note 4

Sundram Fasteners Limited

CIN : L35999TN1962PLC004943

Notes:

1

Statement of assets and liabilities

Registered & Corporate Office : 98-A, VII Floor, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai - 600 004. Telephone: +91-44-28478500 | Fax : +91-44-28478510 Email:investorshelpdesk@sfl.co.in| Website: www.sundram.com

Rs. in Crores

Particulars

As at 31-03-2022

As at 31-03-2021

Audited

Audited

ASSETS Non-current assets

  • (a) Property, plant and equipment

  • (b) Capital work-in-progress Investment property Right of use assets

  • (c) Intangible assets (f) Financial assets

    • - Investments

    • - Loans

    • - Other financial assets

  • (h) Other tax assets, net

  • (i) Other non-current assets

Current assets

  • (a) Inventories

  • (b) Financial assets

    • - Trade receivables

    • - Cash and cash equivalents

    • - Bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents

    • - Loans

    • - Other financial assets

(d) Other current assets

Total assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Equity share capital

Other equity

Total equity

Liabilities Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

B- oBrororrwowinignsgs

- Lease liabilities Provisions

Deferred tax liabilities, net Other tax liabilities, net

Current liabilities

Financial liabilities

  • - Borrowings

  • - Lease liabilities

  • - Trade payables

    Total outstanding dues of micro enterprises and small enterprises; and

    Total outstanding dues of creditors other than micro enterprises and small enterprises

  • - Other financial liabilities

Other current liabilities Provisions

Other tax liabilities, net

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

1,511.85

100.22

0.19

42.93

2.67

322.71

11.01

24.30

62.52

49.87

1,513.75

104.82

0.39

46.81

3.05

337.16

7.78

30.82

59.01

42.22

2,128.27

2,145.81

691.39

838.71

14.01

17.75

6.10

5.19

55.47

558.80

715.06

12.85

4.04

6.11

3.51

43.98

1,628.62

1,344.35

3,756.89

3,490.16

21.01 2,524.26

21.01 2,312.03

2,545.27

2,333.04

113.70

2.04

6.66

118.01

6.97

182.80

4.16

6.90

115.02

7.84

247.38

316.72

347.34 3.37

66.09

406.24

68.35

26.56

20.58

25.71

273.23 5.49

35.94

417.60

54.00

6.27

21.68

26.19

964.24

840.40

1,211.62

1,157.12

3,756.89

3,490.16

Sundram Fasteners Limited

CIN : L35999TN1962PLC004943

Notes:

2 Statement of cash flows

Registered & Corporate Office : 98-A, VII Floor, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai - 600 004. Telephone: +91-44-28478500 | Fax : +91-44-28478510 Email:investorshelpdesk@sfl.co.in| Website: www.sundram.com

Rs. in Crores

Particulars

Year ended

31-03-2022

31-03-2021

Audited

Audited

A. Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortisation expense Amortisation of right of use assets Unrealised foreign exchange (gain) / loss, net Mark to market gain on derivative instruments Finance costs

Interest income Dividend income

Loss / (profit) on sale of property, plant and equipment, net Financial guarantee income

Gain on sale of investment in mutual funds Impairment of investment

Loss allowance on trade receivables

Adjustments for changes in working capital:

Increase in inventories

Increase in financial assets (Increase) / decrease in other assets Increase in financial liabilities

Increase in other liabilities and provisions Cash generated from operating activities

Income taxes paid, net

Net cash from operating activities

B. Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (including capital work-in-progress and capital advances)

Purchase of right of use assets

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Acquisition of investments

Proceeds from sale of investments Dividend received

Interest received

Net cash used in investing activities

C. Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of long term borrowings

Proceeds from / (repayment of) short term borrowings, net Repayment of lease liabilities

Dividend paid

Interest paid

Net cash used in financing activities

  • D. Net cash flows during the year (A + B + C)

  • E. Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

  • F. Cash and cash equivalents at the end (D + E)

555.96

146.86

5.97

(1.41)

(0.26)

13.39

(1.43)

(2.88)

1.01

(1.79)

(0.74)

30.00

6.66

438.11

141.44

5.14

2.50

(0.09)

14.16

(6.10)

(1.20)

(0.03)

(1.06)

(0.97)

- -

751.37

(132.59)

(127.33)

(11.69)

31.98

7.65

591.90

(65.88)

(176.26)

19.73

150.30

1.00

519.39 (152.97)

520.79 (106.86)

366.42

413.93

(146.65)

-

0.90

(2,266.18)

2,266.24

2.88

1.70

(128.15)

(1.36)

0.77

(689.86)

682.58

1.20

5.78

(141.11)

(129.04)

(37.03)

34.87

(7.35)

(206.98)

(7.63)

-

(229.91)

(5.10)

(27.32)

(21.67)

(224.15)

(284.00)

1.16 12.85

0.89 11.96

14.01

12.85

Sundram Fasteners Limited

CIN : L35999TN1962PLC004943

Registered & Corporate Office : 98-A, VII Floor, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai - 600 004 Telephone: +91-44-28478500 Fax : +91-44-28478510

Email:investorshelpdesk@sfl.co.in

Website:www.sundram.com

Notes:

  • 3 The above standalone financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors in their meetings held on April 21, 2022 and April 22, 2022 respectively. The Statutory Auditors have carried out an audit for the year ended March 31, 2022 and have issued an unqualified report thereon.

  • 4 The figures for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures upto to the end of the third quarter of the financial years ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 respectively which were subjected to limited review.

  • 5 The standalone financial results of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and SEBI Circular dated July 5, 2016.

  • 6 The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of bolts and nuts, water and oil pumps, sintered products, cold extruded components, hot and warm forged parts, radiator caps and other parts which largely have applications primarily in automobile industry and thus the Company has only one reportable segment.

  • 7 Exceptional item amounting to Rs. 30 crores in standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 represents provision recorded for impairment in respect of investments in an overseas subsidiary.

  • 8 In March 2020, the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. The Company has adopted measures to curb the spread of infection in order to protect the health of its employees and ensure business continuity with minimal disruption. In view of the pandemic, the Company has considered internal and external information and has performed an analysis based on current estimates while assessing the recoverability of assets including, trade receivables, inventories and other current / non-current assets (net of provisions established) for any possible impact on the standalone financial results. The Company has also assessed the impact of this whole situation on its capital and financial resources, profitability, liquidity position, internal financial controls etc., and is of the view that based on its present assessment, the necessary impact has been given in the preparation of the standalone financial results. The Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.

  • 9 Previous period figures have been regrouped / reclassified, wherever necessary, to conform with the current period classification / presentation.

Chennai For Sundram Fasteners Limited April 22, 2022

SURESH KRISHNA Date: 2022.04.22

Digitally signed by SURESH KRISHNA 19:01:18 +05'30'

Chairman

CIN : L35999TN1962PLC004943

Sundram Fasteners Limited

Registered & Corporate Office : 98-A, VII Floor, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore, Chennai - 600 004 Telephone: +91-44-28478500 Fax : +91-44-28478510

Email:investorshelpdesk@sfl.co.in

Website:www.sundram.com

STATEMENT OF AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Quarter ended

31-03-2022#

31-12-2021

31-03-2021#

31-03-2022

31-03-2021

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Audited

Audited

1

Income

Revenue from operations

1,339.84

1,207.53

1,273.10

4,902.06

3,644.29

b. Other income

10.05

10.40

4.26

39.33

27.40

Total income

1,349.89

1,217.93

1,277.36

4,941.40

3,671.69

2

Expenses

a. Cost of materials consumed

615.64

534.51

541.11

2,172.08

1,471.20

b. Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress

(8.06)

(20.92)

(26.14)

(110.89)

(44.17)

d. Employee benefits expense

121.32

125.62

123.52

486.16

400.03

e. Finance costs

8.21

6.93

6.94

28.72

26.13

f. Depreciation and amortisation expense

49.52

47.39

45.16

190.79

179.69

g. Other expenses

419.40

377.34

397.83

1,553.32

1,153.11

Total expenses

1,206.03

1,070.87

1,088.42

4,320.18

3,185.99

3

Profit before tax (1-2)

143.86

147.06

188.94

621.22

485.70

4

Tax expense

a) Current tax

38.71

35.45

46.45

157.35

116.96

b) Deferred tax

(2.28)

1.61

1.69

2.04

6.03

Total tax expense

36.43

37.06

48.14

159.39

122.99

5

Profit for the year (3-4)

107.43

110.00

140.80

461.83

362.71

6

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(i) Re-measurement gains on defined benefit plans

0.29

0.85

2.05

1.80

0.66

(ii) Fair value gains / (losses) on equity instruments

11.05

(1.31)

(5.84)

12.49

18.18

(iii) Income tax effect on above

(2.23)

(0.04)

1.28

(2.57)

(3.13)

Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss

(i) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

4.36

3.33

(1.05)

12.79

3.66

(ii) Income tax effect on above

-

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income / (loss)

13.47

2.83

(3.56)

24.51

19.37

7

Total comprehensive income for the year (5+6)

120.90

112.83

137.24

486.34

382.08

8

Net profit attributable to

a) Owners of the Company

106.53

108.07

140.78

456.72

359.18

b) Non controlling interest

0.90

1.93

0.02

5.11

3.53

9

Total comprehensive income attributable to

a) Owners of the Company

119.93

110.90

137.16

481.16

378.50

b) Non controlling interest

0.97

1.93

0.08

5.18

3.58

10

Paid-up equity share capital (face value of Re 1 /- each fully paid up)

21.01

21.01

21.01

21.01

21.01

11

Earnings per share (EPS) (face value of Re 1 /- each)

(i) Basic (in Rs.) (not Annualised)

5.07

5.15

6.71

21.74*

17.10*

(ii) Diluted (in Rs.) (not Annualised)

5.07

5.15

6.71

21.74*

17.10*

* Annualised

# Refer Note 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 08:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 913 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2022 5 038 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net Debt 2022 5 309 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 175 B 2 290 M 2 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sundram Fasteners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 833,60 INR
Average target price 980,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arundathi Krishna Joint Managing Director & Director
Arathi Krishna Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
S. Meenakshisundaram Chief Financial Officer & Director
Suresh Krishna Chairman
R. Dilip Kumar Secretary, VP-Finance & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED-8.68%2 290
DENSO CORPORATION-20.46%44 945
APTIV PLC-35.45%28 847
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.60%18 162
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.31%15 561
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-29.10%14 950