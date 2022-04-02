Log in
    SUNDRMFAST   INE387A01021

SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED

(SUNDRMFAST)
  Report
Sundram Fasteners : General updates

04/02/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Sundram Fasteners Limited

REGISTERED 8 CORPORATE OFFICE 98-A, VII FLOOR

Email:investorshelpdesk@sfl.co.in

DR. RADHAKRJSHNAN SALAI, MYLAPORE, ChIENNAI 600 004, INDIA TELEPHONE • +91 . 44 - 28478500

PAN

AAAC58779D

CIN

L35999TN1962PLC004943

WEBSITE

www.sundrom.com

April 2, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Scrip Code - SUNDRMFAST

By NEAPS

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Limited

By Listing Centre

Scrip Code - 500403

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalai Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

III

Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed a copy of the Certificate dated April 2, 2022 received from Integrated Registry III I

Management Services Private Limited, the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED

7"

R Dilip Kumar

Executive Vice President - Finance & Company Secretary

INTEGRATED REGISTRY MANAGEMENT SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED SECOND FLOOR "KENCES TOWERS" NO.1 RAMAKRISHNA STREET

OFF NORTH USMAN ROAD T NAGAR CHENNAI - 600 017

PHONE NO.: 2814 0801 - 03 FAX NO.: 2814 2479

Email:srirams@integratedindia.in

***************************************************************

April 2, 2022

M/s Sundram Fasteners Ltd 98 Radhakrishna Road Chennai - 600 004

Kind Attn: Shri R Dilip Kumar - Executive Vice President -

Finance & Company Secretary

Dear Sir

Subject: Confirmation Certificate In the matter of Regulation 74(5) of

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and

Participants) Regulations, 2018.

In reference to the captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the Depository Participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended 31st March 2022, were confirmed (accepted/rejected) by us, to the depositories and to every Stock Exchange where securities are listed and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges.

We also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within stipulated time limit under above regulation.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, for Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited,

Sriram S

Authorised Signatory

Disclaimer

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 06:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
