Sundram Fasteners : General updates

Sundram Fasteners Limited
REGISTERED 8 CORPORATE OFFICE 98-A, VII FLOOR
Email:investorshelpdesk@sfl.co.in
DR. RADHAKRJSHNAN SALAI, MYLAPORE, ChIENNAI 600 004, INDIA TELEPHONE • +91 . 44 - 28478500
April 2, 2022
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Scrip Code - SUNDRMFAST
By NEAPS
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051
BSE Limited
By Listing Centre
Scrip Code - 500403
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalai Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022
III
Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed a copy of the Certificate dated April 2, 2022 received from Integrated Registry III I
Management Services Private Limited, the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED
7"
R Dilip Kumar
Executive Vice President - Finance & Company Secretary
INTEGRATED REGISTRY MANAGEMENT SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED SECOND FLOOR "KENCES TOWERS" NO.1 RAMAKRISHNA STREET
OFF NORTH USMAN ROAD T NAGAR CHENNAI - 600 017
PHONE NO.: 2814 0801 - 03 FAX NO.: 2814 2479
Email:srirams@integratedindia.in
***************************************************************
April 2, 2022
M/s Sundram Fasteners Ltd 98 Radhakrishna Road Chennai - 600 004
Kind Attn: Shri R Dilip Kumar - Executive Vice President -
Finance & Company Secretary
•
Dear Sir
Subject: Confirmation Certificate In the matter of Regulation 74(5) of
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and
Participants) Regulations, 2018.
In reference to the captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the Depository Participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended 31st March 2022, were confirmed (accepted/rejected) by us, to the depositories and to every Stock Exchange where securities are listed and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges.
We also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within stipulated time limit under above regulation.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully, for Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited,
Sriram S
Authorised Signatory