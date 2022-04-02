Sundram Fasteners : General updates

Sundram Fasteners Limited

April 2, 2022

Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

III

Pursuant to Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed a copy of the Certificate dated April 2, 2022 received from Integrated Registry III I

Management Services Private Limited, the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

April 2, 2022

In reference to the captioned regulation, we hereby confirm that the securities received from the Depository Participants for dematerialisation during the quarter ended 31st March 2022, were confirmed (accepted/rejected) by us, to the depositories and to every Stock Exchange where securities are listed and that securities comprised in the said certificates have been listed on the stock exchanges.

We also confirm that the security certificates received for dematerialisation have been mutilated and cancelled after due verification by the depository participant and the name of the depositories have been substituted in register of members as the registered owner within stipulated time limit under above regulation.

