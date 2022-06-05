Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sundram Fasteners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUNDRMFAST   INE387A01021

SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED

(SUNDRMFAST)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/03 07:30:30 am EDT
770.60 INR   -1.33%
08:32aSUNDRAM FASTENERS : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
04/26SUNDRAM FASTENERS : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/24Sundram Fasteners Names New CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sundram Fasteners : Newspaper Advertisements

06/05/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

த•ழக••

இ#$% 6 ேப(

தQழக()K 113 ேபU<= ெகாேரானா

ெசைன,!•.4- உ)J ெசXயbப#h!ளB.

ேமd•, 12 வயB7E#ப#ட

அேதேபா&

அ:யx2,

மா+ல-களைவ12 ேபா34578 ேத(9

#ழக&'(

ேநRS

இJ&

அJகப#சமாக

7 Eழ3ைதகD7E•,

60

J^h7க&

உ!பட

T'தாக 113 ேப*GH

ெச;ைனc&

81

ேப2,

வயB7E

ேமMப#ட

18

13

மாவ#ட.க!

ெகாேரானா

S'

ெச.க&ப#?&

11

ேப2

>Jயவ2கD7E•

ேநM)

ெகாேரானாேவ

இ&லாத

ெசைன, !• 4--

ெசMO:X<..

உ!பட 12 மாவ#ட.க"&

ெகாேரானா ெதாM) உ)J

மாவ#ட.களாக

உFவா@

த•ழகkJ&

ேநM)

ெதாM) பாJbO பJவா@

ெ ச X ய b ப # h ! ள B .

உ!ளB.

#ழக&'(

*+.

'.0..,

OJதாக 68 ஆ^க!, 45

உ!ளB. 26 மாவ#ட.க"&

2ணா

'.0..,

கா679

ெப^க! என ெமாkத• 113

யாF•

OJதாக

:;<

சா=>(

6

ேப=

ேபF7E OJதாக ெகாேரானா

பாJ7கbப#ட<&ைல.

+[பைன அ+7]

மாC6களைவGH ேபா:IJ•K

கைல7_வலL: )U. `)* ெஜb*

ேத=L ெசMO:டன=.

த•ழக•

உ!"#ட

ப&ேவ)

மா,ல.கைளேச23தமா,ல.களைவ

Q*-ஏல.

எ•.6.7க! 57 ேப:; பத< கால•

$வாX •YR $வாX <3ZT, 2016% &' ெசா./•கைள #•பைன ெசJX

<ைர<&

>?வைட@றB.

இ3த

%--ஏல.ேத$ •YR ேநரR: `% 17, 2022 மாைல 3.00 cX 5.00 வைர

EMD சம•4•4பதகான கைடh ேத$: `%, 2022

இட.கD7E

வF@ற

10--3

ேதJ

(iெவா%YR 5 jk0 வரR l@M45%)

ேத2த& நைடெப)@றB. இதMகான

ேவ#OமP

தா7க& கட3த

மாத•

(ேம) 24--3 ேதJ ெதாட.@யB.

ஒF

மா,ல.களைவ

எ•.6.ைய

ேத2W ெசXய 34 எ•.எ&.ஏ.7க";

ஆதரW

ேதைவ.

தMேபாB

J.>.க.,

அ^ணா

J.>.க. ஆ@ய

க#`கD7E உ!ள எ•.எ&.ஏ.7க!

எ^a7ைக அ?bபைடc& J.>.க.

4 இட.க"d•, அ^ணா J.>.க. 2

இட.க"d• ெவMe ெபற >?f•.

அத;ப? J.>.க. - 3, அ^ணா

J.>.க. - 2, கா.@ரg - 1 இட.க"&

ேபா#?chவB என >?வானB.

இJ& J.>.க. தரb6& @:ராஜ;,

க&யாணj3தர•,

ராேஜgEமா2

ஆ@ேயாF•,

அ^ணா

J.>.க.

சா26&

`.<.ச^>க•,

த2ம2

ஆ@ேயாF•,

கா.@ரg

சா26&

ப.`த•பர>•

ேவ#பாள2களாக

அe<7கbப#h,

அவ2க!

••• ••! & ைபனா'•) +,./யா 01ெட4

ேவ#OமP தா7க& ெசXதன2.

ேமd•

பkமராஜ;,

அ7l

m

ராமnச3Jர;,

ம;மத;,

ேவ&>Fக;

ேசாழகனா2,

ேதவராஜ;,

க3தசா•,

j3தரo2kJ

••ேச••ைக - IV - A (#$ 8(6)-% &')

ஆ@ய 7 ேப2 jேயnைசயாகW• மP

அைசயா ெசா./•0 #•பைனகான #•பைன அ3#45

தா7க& ெசXதன2.

கட3த

1--3

ேதJ

ேவ#OமP

ப:pலைன நட3தB. இJ& jேயnைச

ேவ#பாள2க!

7

ேப:;

ேவ#O

மP7க! த!Dப? ெசXயbப#டன.

J.>.க.,

அ^ணா

J.>.க.,

கா.@ரg

ேவ#பாள2க";

அe<>

ெபM)7ெகா^டன2. அவ2கDட;

- 

,

,

ே வ

#

O

P

7

!

இைதkெதாட23B

J.>.க.

>;னா!

அைமnச2க!

A , R.  (

2,15,77,296/-

ஏ M ) 7 ெ க ா ! ள b ப # ட ன .

சா26&

ேபா#?c#ட

@:ராஜ;,

ேவdமa, த.கமa, அ;பழக;

`)* ெஜb*

ேநM) மாைல 3 மa வைர

க&யாணj3தர•,

ராேஜgEமா2

உ!"#ேடாF• இF3தன2.

ேவ#OமP7கைள

JF•ப

ெபற

ஆ@ேயா2

ெவMe

சா;eதைழ

கா.@ரg

சா26&

ேபா#?c#ட

18.06.2022

அவகாச• வழ.கbப#?F3தB.

ெபM)7ெகா^டன2.

அbேபாB

ப.`த•பரkJ; ெவMe சா;eதைழ

<ைற>தப@ #ைல: D.1,99,44,000/- (DபாJ L ேகாMேய ெதா%N•3ெயா%/ @./

இ3த அவகாச• >?வைட3தB•

அரj

ெகாறடா

ேகா<

ெசsய;,

அவரB மகP•, எ•.6.fமான கா2kJ

நா./ நா%காPR @TR)

ெவMe

ெபMற

ேவ#பாள2க!

jM)லாkBைற

அைமnச2

`த•பர•

ெபM)7ெகா^டா2.

EekB

அJகாரq2வமாக

மJேவ3த;

உ!"#ேடா2 உட;

அbேபாB ெத;ெச;ைன

மாவ#ட

அடமான ெசா()* +வர.

அe<7கbபh• என ேத2த& அJகா:

இF3தன2.

கா.@ரg

ெபாFளாள2

mரா•

       

அe<>

அ^ணா

J.>.க.

சா26&

உ!"#ட

,2வா@க!

உட;

 :  600 041, ,  

அத;ப?,

ேநM)

மாைல

3

ேபா#?c#ட

`.<.ச^>க•,

இF3தன2.

,  .,  ,  .39, ...99/3,

 . 86/13  86/13, ''  '',  

மa7E

J.>.க.,

அ^ணா

த2ம2

ஆ@ேயா2

அ^ணா

இைதkெதாட23B ெவMe ெபMற

    . 1  1,  1335

J.>.க.,

கா.@ரg ேவ#பாள2க!

J.>.க.

ஒF.@ைணbபாள2

மா,ல.களைவ

எ•.6.7கD7E

       2750   

   713  ,  1426   

6

ேபF•

ேபா#?c;e

ஓ.ப;u2ெச&வ•,

இைண

அ7க#`c;

,2வா@க!,

   .   :  12   

ே த 23 ெ த h 7 க b ப # ட த ா க

ஒF.@ைணbபாள2

எடbபா?

ெதா^ட2க!

ெபா;னாைட,

  ,    

ேத2த&

அJகா:f•,

ச#டம;ற

பழlசா•

ஆ@ேயா2

q.ெகாkB

ெகாhkB

வாvkB

,   . D,   . B.

       1,  ,

ெசயலாளFமான

plவாச;

>;lைலc& ெவMe சா;eதைழ

ெத:<>

     .

$L. D. ேகாநா.

ேத): 02.06.2022

7./-

கட* கண<= ?

@AB<7Cட அ)காB

Bைபனா*GK LME O)யா PQெடC

;<= >•ெட3

52  ,    

   

எ.VஎE PQெடCW<>

XY( மKேஹா(ரா

The car shifts from gear to gear in automatic mode without jerkiness, a testament to the popularity of the DSG gearbox

18

CHENNAI | 4 JUNE 2022

1

>

The strange bestiary of the ancient world

ic tales of monsters and dragons or moralistic tales with life lessons wrapped in metaphor. In such retellings and collections, the stories end up revealing barely a part of the knowledge that their ancient storytellers vested in them.

Nayak has been diligent in putting together a diverse collection and also steers clear of the usual ways of looking at these unusual

  • CAR REVIEW N

SPEC SHEET

Power [PS(kW) @rpm]:

150(110) @ 5,000-6,000

Torque: [Nm@rpm]:

250 @ 1,600-3,500

Transmission: 7-speedDSG

Acollectionofreality-bendinganimal storiesrevealsthestrongtiesthatonce existedbetweenhumansandnature

ARUNDHUTI DASGUPTA

The stories may appear strange

and unbelievable today, but they

ea monsters that gulp down

represent a time (or perhaps an idea

whole whales, talking parrots

of an age) when all of this was well

Sthat play matchmaker to

within the realms of possibility. It

kings and queens, immortal

would have been entirely plausible,

crocodiles that ferry gods and god-

therefore, to create a heroic charac-

desses across earth, sky and water,

ter such as Jatayu - a 60,000-year-

shape-shifting tigers and tortoises

old vulture the size of a mountain

that hold up the earth - the world

with feelings and fears that were

of myth, fable and folklore is teem-

only too human - within the epic

ing with fantastic beasts and their

framework of the Ramayana. Or for

stories. She turns to them as a researcher would, looking for hidden meanings and multiple versions and the compulsions that drove the storytelling. There is a story about this magnificent sea creature called the Timingila ("Timingila That Once Was"). It was so large that it could swallow a whale in a single gulp and even a glimpse of its undulating form in the ocean could freeze the bravest of warriors. The creature rarely showed itself, but it is believed to have made an appearance for Arjuna, the Mahabharata hero, when he was on a mission to procure divine weapons for the great

Cylinders: 4

Displacement: 1,498 cc

Kerb weight: 1,275 kg

Price: To be announced on 9 June

VW'snewsedantakeson underservedsegment

Virtusbetsbigonprice,localcontentanddesign

fabulous deeds.

that matter, to imagine that the

Mythical beasts and reality-

crocodilecouldbementorandguide

bending animal stories make their

to the warrior clan (human and oth-

way into nearly every

erwise) and also influ-

collection

of

ancient

ence the fates of ordi-

tales. There is no end to

nary human beings.

the possibilities

and

Nothingwastoofar-out

animal combinations

or outlandish.

that were explored as

The Makara, ances-

storytellers and myth-

tor to all crocodiles and

makers

sought

to

BOOKS

lord of the waters, was

understand

other

propitiated by kings

species and their seem-

& IDEAS

and their armies. His

ingly inexplicable ways.

ability to rule over such

It was not just the

large swathes of inhos-

extraordinary

(lion-

pitable territory made

headed birds and fire-breathing

him a power to reckon with, one

dragons) that drew the attention

who could swing battles and

of storytellers, the regular and the

destroy kingdoms. Thus, he was

ordinary too had them in thrall.

memorialised in battle formations

The peacock and his rain-dance,

(both the Arthashastra and the

the chakor bird (partridge) and its

Mahabharata mention this) and

fascination for the moon, the

invoked in war hymns. At the same

snake and its shedding of the skin

time, the Makara is also part of the

- everything lent itself to a myth

astrological framework of Rashis

or a fable.

and Nakshatras in India. Its symbol

In her collection (Adbhut:

is the "ear" that represents the pow-

Marvellous Creatures of

Indian

er of listening, which brings wis-

Myth and Folklore), the author

dom and knowledge.

Meena Arora Nayak brings out the

The ability to build a narrative

human fascination for a world so

that assigns human roles to ani-

near and yet so different from their

mals may seem routine today, but

own. The book reveals the strong

when first told, the stories marked

ties that once existed between

a remarkable leap of the human

humans and nature and also, the

mind. The stories reveal a world

remarkable versatility and imagi-

where the human-animal relation-

native capacity of the ancient mind

ship was intimate and distant at

MARVELLOUS CREATURES

OF INDIAN MYTH

AND FOLKLORE

Author: Meena Arora Nayak

Publisher: Aleph

Price: ~499

Pages: 179

the same time. Living in close proximity and yet leading extremely different lives created a space where the lines between the real and imaginary were routinely blurred. Hence animals, fierce and dangerous on the one hand also possessed very human qualities of wisdom and memory, and experienced the same emotions of regret and helplessness.

The tales are, therefore, as much about the animal kingdom as they are about human beha- viour. They were layered in contextual references and meaning and the telling was, almost always, a ritualised performance or associated with special occasions.

Unfortunately, many modern- day retellings lose the nuance and complexity. As children's literature or fantasy, the stories turn into stat-

war. Rama and his army of monkeys also encountered it. But for most, the Timingila fish was an invisible enemy that made its presence felt through stormy seas and crashing waves. This is why, Nayak writes, it came to represent the unfathomable for poets and writers who used it to describe indescribable agonies and torture.

The idea of a mythical beast that makes its presence felt through its absence is not unique to Indian myths. There are similar stories about river and sea monsters in nearly every culture. The point is that the world of animal stories is fascinating not just because they are psychedelic, conscious-expanding experiences, but also because they stretch an invisible web of connections across diverse cultures. Could this book have looked into the comparative frame that such stories live within? Yes, definitely. Does it do that? No. And that is a missed opportunity.

Given the otherwise remarkable manner in which the author has treated these old stories, it would have been interesting to place them within a comparative framework. It would have been an invaluable contribution to the field of mythological and folklore studies and also helped readers look at the world through a different lens; one that

PAVAN LALL

Mumbai, 3 June

India is no easy market for any foreign auto major. Its consumers are pickywithavarietyofchoicesavail- able, the incumbents have a cost advantage, and trends shift rapidly without much warning.

Justadozenyearsago,Indiawas seen as a market predisposed to small, affordable cars such as the Tata Nano, Maruti Alto, Hyundai i20andmore.Thenthemarketswit- ched gears and the SUV segment saw buyers rush to buy their cars, allthewhileclearlyleapfroggingthe sedan segment for the masses.

In fact, there is no shortage of sedans that have been yanked out ofthemarket. ThinktheChevrolet Cruze, the Honda Accord and Civic, the Volkswagen Jetta and many others.

For Volkswagen to then launch a brand new sedan is telling. The Latinword"virtus"meansaspecific virtue, with connotations that include valour and manliness. The car is indeed designed to look, act and behave like a well-built European sedan that swims in the segment between the compact sedan VW Vento and the larger Passat, competing with the likes of the Honda City, Škoda Slavia, HyundaiVernaandtheMarutiCiaz.

tive of earlier larger VW sedans. Deftly sculpted shoulder lines, chrome accents on the door han- dles,grilleandnearthewindowsof the car, all come together to make ittakeonanysedaninthesegment.

The Virtus is available in two engineoptions-a1.0LTSI(petrol)in6-speedmanualtransmissionor automatic transmission options, andasportier(andmoreexpensive) GT Performance Line that runs on the1.5LTSIEVOenginehookedup to a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Inside it has all the expected fitoutsofaGermancar.Understated but premium plastics and fabric comprise the seats, and the dash- boardistypicalVWwith easy-to-read functions andspeedometer.There

are other features which, while premium, are getting to be fairly common among most cars nowadays, including wireless charging, ventilated seats, a large infotainment screen and so on.

When you start the Virtus it respondswithareasonablyrefined engine sound, well-tuned engine thatspringstotheroadandhandles the tarmac with ease and agility. Both on slow, traffic-laden lanes as well as on roaring expressways, the Virtusperformscommendablywith

neck or simply cruising within regular speeds.

The car shifts from gear to gear in automatic mode without jerki- nessorthefeelingofanyturbo-lag, atestamenttothepopularityofthe DSG gearbox that has been widely usedinVW'ssisterbrand,theAudi, and its range of cars as well.

While the Virtus stands out in a segmentthathasrecentlyseenalot of action (new Honda City, Škoda Slavia), it is no secret that the midrange segment of sedans has been sparse when it comes to choices.

Thesedanhasstartedtomakea comeback and the biggest advan- tageoftheVirtuswouldbeitsprice, which thus far has not beenreleasedbutifmark- etestimatesareanything to go by the range is expected between ~11 lakh and ~17 lakh (ex-show- room).Itshighleveloflo- calpartsandcomponents makeitaverycompelling proposition for buyers

who want international design, comfortandperformancewithrea- sonable costs of ownership, maintenance and service and repair.

Sales are likely to be high when thissmartsedanhitsthemarketbut the proof of the pudding will be when owners have them for a couple years and report feedback on

GIVEN THE OTHERWISE REMARKABLE MANNER IN WHICH THE AUTHOR HAS TREATED THESE OLD STORIES, IT WOULD HAVE BEEN INTERESTING TO PLACE THEM WITHIN A COMPARATIVE FRAMEWORK

reveals just how much we have in common - in our fears and anxieties and our relationship with the animal kingdom.

With its svelte profile the Virtus is a sleek, good-looking car that stands out with a body style that is partlybrandnewandpartlyevoca-

the driver always feeling in command of adequate power whether it'sforspeedinguppastaslow-moving truck, braking before a bottle-

maintenance and dealer support. And that is the eternal virtue for what makes a car successful in the long run.

BREAKFAST WITH BS: >

NAVEEN KISHORE | FOUNDER, SEAGULL BOOKS

Words worth

acrosssubjects,geographiesandlangu-

ages.Someoftheseare:Manifestosforthe

21stCentury,TheAfricaList,TheArabList,

ThePrideList,TheLibraryofBangladesh,

Ashispublishingventure

TheFrenchList,andTheGermanList.

Theworkisdeeplycherishedinpublis-

turns40,Kishorespeaksto

horewasawardedtheWordsWithoutBord-

ChintanGirishModi about

hingcirclesacrosstheglobe.Lastyear,Kis-

ersOttawayAwardforthePromotionofInt-

theworlditencompasses

ernationalLiterature,recognisinghis"ext-

raordinarystepstoadvanceinternational

literatureinEnglishtranslation"andhis

ntheswelteringheatofpeakApril,I

efforts"tobuildculturalunderstandingby

haveabreakfastmeetingwith

advancingpopularawarenessof

Ipublisher-poet-photographerNaveen

internationalwritersandliteratures".

Kishore.Itisamorningtoberemembered

SeagullBooksseesitselfasaninternati-

fortheman'swarmth,generosityandsense

onalpublisher."Wedon'treallycalloursel-

ofhumour.WeareintheSeaLoungeofthe

vesadecolonisationinitiativebutweliketo

TajMahalPalaceHotelinApolloBandar,

assertthatourmoneyisasgoodasany-

Colaba.Itisagorgeousheritagestructure

oneelse's,sowebuyforeignlanguage

thatstillremindsmeofthehorribleterror

rightsforthewholeworldwhenwe

attackin2008thatshookMumbai,thecity

choosetopublishEnglishtranslat-

thatIhavelivedinformostofmylife.

ionsofbooksthatwerefirstpublis-

KishoreisvisitingfromKolkata,which

SINHA

hedinotherlanguages,"hesays.

ishometohislabouroflove-Seagull

Publishinginternationallyalsomakes

Books-thepublishinghousethatalsohas

BINAY

theirbookseligibleforprizesthatarefor

officesinLondonandNewYork.Itwas

bookspublishedintheUSorEurope.In

foundedin1982.Thisyear,itiscelebrating

ILLUSTRATION:

India,theirbooksaredistributedbyPan

fourdecadesofbeingaround.

MacmillanandAtlanticPublishers.

Iwanttohearallaboutitbutbeforethat

OutsideIndia,thedistributionistaken

Itakeinthemagnificentview-thevast

careofbyChicagoUniversityPress.Kish-

expanseoftheArabianSeasocloseat

oreisproudoftheworkSeagullBooksdoes

hand,almostasifwecouldreachoutand

butrefrainsfromprojectinghispublishing

touchit.Iwonderaboutthekindofview

modelassuperiortoothersinIndia.

thatthebirdsgettotakeineachmorningas

state,alongwithKatyal.Theymet

"Relationshipsareatthecoreofourjou-

theyflyabovetheGatewayofIndiabuzzing

playwrights,directors,actors,andavariety

rney,notonlywithwritersandtranslators

withtourists.

oftechniciansworkingbehindthescenes.

butalsofellowpublishers.Werespectcor-

KishoreandIwalktowardsthebuffet.

"Theysharedsomuchwithus-hon-

porateentitiesandindependents.Theonly

Hegetshimselfacroissant,andordersan

estlyandhesitatingly,openlyanddiplom-

one-upmanshipthatIaminterestedinis

omelette.Igetmyselfacoupleofminiature

atically.Wehadtocastasideourassump-

withmyself.Iwanttokeepdoingthings

samosas,asliceofbreadwithachocolate

tions,andlisten,"hesays."Withthe

better,"saysKishoreaswesegueintotalk-

spread,andorderacrispmasaladosa.He

photographs,Iwasclickinginslowshutter

ingabouttheSeagullSchoolofPublishing.

asksforcoffee;Igetsomefruitjuice.

speed.ItgavemewhatIcallstillsinmotion

"Whenwetrainyoungpeopletoworkin

Kishoreputsawaythebookthathewas

withaplayoflightanddark."Atthatpoint

publishing,weoftenhavemasterclassesby

readingwhenIentered-TejuCole's

oftime,therewasabsolutelynoplanto

peoplefromcorporatepublishers.Itwould

BlackPaper:WritinginADarkTime.

showthephotographsinanartgallery.

befoolishtoturnournosesupatthem.We

Webusyourselveswitheating,sipping,

Kishorerecallshowthequarterlywas

areallpartofthesameecosystem."

andtalking.Theseabecomesour

sustainedbytheenthusiasm

HeisalsokeenlyinvolvedwithPeace-

silentcompanion.

andinterestofacommunityof

Works,aninitiativeoftheSeagullFounda-

'We don't

really

Kishore,69,isinMumbaifor

call ourselves a

theatrepractitioners,readers

tionfortheArtsledbyMeenaMeghaMalh-

theopeningofhisphotography

decolonisation

andacademicsthatgrewaround

otra,thatworkswitheducators,artists,his-

exhibition-TheEpicandThe

initiative but we

it.Beforeitfoldedupin2003,

toriansandcivilsocietynetworks"tostren-

Elusive-curatedbypoet-critic

like to assert

therewereseriouseffortstokeep

gthenvaluesofmutualcoexistenceand

RanjitHoskoteforCymrozaArt

that our money

italive."Weinvitedcriticism,

respectforallcommunities".Itcameupin

GalleryintheBreachCandynei-

is as good as

andwelistened.Someofitwas

2003inresponsetothecommunalviolen-

ghbourhood.Thesearephoto-

anyone else's'

valid,somehurtful,"hesays.

ceinGujarat,andthedesiretomakesure

graphsoftheatreperformances

"Weevenhadagranttoproduce

thatchildren'smindswerenotpoisoned

inManipur.Theyoriginallyappearedin

moreissuesbutthingswerenotcoming

withseedsofhatred.PeaceWorkshasbeen

Issue14-15oftheSeagullTheatreQuarterly

together.Wereturnedthemoneysincewe

hosting"HistoryforPeace"conferencesto

(June-September1997)setupin1994asan

werenotabletodeliver.Sometimes,you

promoteIndia-Pakistandialogue,andto

initiativeofTheSeagullFoundationforthe

havetofacethefactthatsomethingisover."

counterbigotrywithinIndiaitself.

ArtswithAnjumKatyalaseditor.

Therewereconversationstocollaborate

Kishorerequestsanothercupofcoffee.I

Hetellsme,"Wediscoveredthattheatre

withuniversitydepartmentsbut

havehadmyfill.Hehasmoreprojectsup

personsinIndiaprefertobeinterviewed,

eventuallynothingtookoff.

hissleeve,andhe'lltalkaboutthemwhen

unlikeintheUSwheremanyofthemhold

TheatreisKishore'sfirstlove.Thepub-

thetimeisright.Fornow,heispleasedwith

academicjobsandtheirtenuredependson

lishingjourneywasprecededbyhisworkin

havinghisfirstbookofpoetrypublishedby

writingandpublishingtheirwork.Thro-

theatrelightingdesign,whichwasnoteno-

SpeakingTiger.TitledKnottedGrief,much

ughtheinterviews,weendedupwithalot

ughtopaybills,sohebecameanimpresa-

ofitissetinKashmir-alandscapeas

ofprimarymaterialinthevoicesoftheper-

riooreventmanager.Later,whenthepubl-

beautifulandbeleagueredasManipur."It

formers."Theseinterviewsweretranscrib-

ishinghousewasborn,thefirstsetofbooks

isapeaceofferingandacryofpain.Itisa

edandeditedforthejournal.TheManipur-

wascalledtheNewPlaywrightsSeries.

songdedicatedtoallofhumanity,"hesays.

focusedissuegrewoutofhisvisittothe

SeagullBooksnowhasanumberoflists

Iammovedandspeechless.

Disclaimer

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 12:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED
08:32aSUNDRAM FASTENERS : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
04/26SUNDRAM FASTENERS : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/24Sundram Fasteners Names New CFO
MT
04/23SUNDRAM FASTENERS : Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year e..
PU
04/23SUNDRAM FASTENERS : Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year e..
PU
04/22Sundram Fasteners Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
04/22Sundram Fasteners Limited Announces Executive Changes, Effective on July 1, 2022
CI
04/22Sundram Fasteners Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
04/22Sundram Fasteners Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/19Crisil Affirms A1+ Rating on Sundram Fasteners' Short-Term Debt
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47 913 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2022 5 038 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net Debt 2022 5 309 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 162 B 2 084 M 2 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 968
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sundram Fasteners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 770,60 INR
Average target price 956,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arundathi Krishna Joint Managing Director & Director
Arathi Krishna Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
S. Meenakshisundaram Chief Financial Officer
Suresh Krishna Chairman
R. Dilip Kumar Secretary, VP-Finance & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED-15.58%2 084
DENSO CORPORATION-16.58%46 413
APTIV PLC-35.57%28 795
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.33%18 707
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.52%15 649
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-11.24%15 614