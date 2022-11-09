Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Sundram Fasteners Limited
  News
  Summary
    SUNDRMFAST   INE387A01021

SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED

(SUNDRMFAST)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:15 2022-11-09 am EST
996.60 INR   -0.72%
12:01aSundram Fasteners : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
11/03Sundram Fasteners Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
10/21Crisil Affirms A1+ Rating on Sundram Fasteners' Short-term Debt
MT
Sundram Fasteners : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/09/2022 | 12:01am EST
2QFY23 Conference Call - Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Spark Capital is pleased to invite you to the 2QFY23 Conference Call of Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Sundram Fasteners would be represented by

Mr. Dilip Kumar, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, 9 November 2022 | Time 11:00 AM IST

Express Join with DiamondPass™ No Wait Time

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=0146919&linkSecurityString=b3cf00d3

Universal DialIn

+91

22 6280 1230 / +91 22 7115 8131

UK

+44

2034785524

USA

+1 3233868721

Singapore

+65

31575746

HongKong

+852 30186877

For further information please contact

MUKESH SARAF, Director - Equity Research

Spark Capital Advisors (India) Private Limited | +91 9840016171 | mukesh@sparkcapital.in | www.sparkcapital.in

Disclaimer

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 59 576 M 733 M 733 M
Net income 2023 6 259 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
Net Debt 2023 7 268 M 89,4 M 89,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 211 B 2 595 M 2 595 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 937
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sundram Fasteners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 003,85 INR
Average target price 998,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arundathi Krishna Joint Managing Director & Director
Arathi Krishna Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
R. Dilip Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Suresh Krishna Chairman
Balasubramanian Muthuraman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNDRAM FASTENERS LIMITED9.97%2 576
DENSO CORPORATION-22.18%38 046
APTIV PLC-38.69%26 870
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.46%16 178
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-14.54%14 372
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.18%13 148