SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SNSS)
SUNESIS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SNSS

12/29/2020 | 05:57pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SNSS) with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. pursuant to which Sunesis shareholders will end up owning just 14% of the combined company, subject to adjustment. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-snss/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,11 M - -
Net income 2020 -21,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 33,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 317x
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,50 $
Last Close Price 1,87 $
Spread / Highest target -19,8%
Spread / Average Target -19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dayton Misfeldt CEO, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
James W. Young Non-Executive Chairman
Deepali Suri Vice President-Clinical Operations
Judith A. Fox Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Mehdi Paborji Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-44.92%34
LONZA GROUP AG60.53%47 355
MODERNA, INC.484.82%44 082
CELLTRION, INC.103.15%39 857
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.15%33 613
SEAGEN INC.62.97%33 512
