    5514   TW0005514004

SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(5514)
Sunfon Construction : Announcement of the Company's 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Statement Information

03/08/2022 | 05:01am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 17:50:15
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's 2021 Fourth
Quarter Financial Statement Information
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:
2022/03/08
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5650
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):3807
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):-44438
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):-2736
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):-7362
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-7361
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):-0.04
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4373220
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1519704
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):2853499
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sunfon Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 667 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2020 205 M 7,24 M 7,24 M
Net cash 2020 32,1 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 4 081 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Fu Hung Chairman & General Manager
Shu Ying Shih Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tse Jen Huang Independent Director
Wen Fang Lin Independent Director
I Wei Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.-2.15%144
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.33.53%34 513
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.24%34 482
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.44%33 159
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.79%32 503
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.17%30 854