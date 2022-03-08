Sunfon Construction : Announcement of the Company's 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Statement Information

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved: 2022/03/08 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/03/08 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5650 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):3807 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-44438 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-2736 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-7362 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):-7361 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):-0.04 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4373220 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):1519704 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):2853499 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None