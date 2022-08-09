Sunfon Construction : The company and the landowners of 38 pieces of land, including No. 310, Second Section, Shifu Section, Datong District

Statement

1.Type of contract:Co-construction of sub-housing with landowners 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:non-company related persons. 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: (1) The company's estimated distribution ratio 38%~43% (2) It is estimated that the construction cost will be 2 billion 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion: (1)Baoyuan Real Estate Appraiser Firm Valuation result: Landlords: 60.0%~65.5%, construction companies 40.0%~34.5% (2)Forerunner Real Estate Appraisal Firm Valuation result: Landlords: 56.61%~62.65%, construction companies 43.39%~37.35% 6.Name of the real property appraiser: (1)Yeh Tzu-Kuan (2)Sun Wei-Han 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser: (1) (109)宜縣估字NO.000043 (2) (104)北市估字NO.000222 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Planning for the construction of residential buildings for sale. 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/08/09 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/08/09 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None