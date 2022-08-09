Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5514   TW0005514004

SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(5514)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-07
17.80 TWD   +2.59%
05:26aSUNFON CONSTRUCTION : The company and the landowners of 38 pieces of land, including No. 310, Second Section, Shifu Section, Datong District
PU
05/26SUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/10Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunfon Construction : The company and the landowners of 38 pieces of land, including No. 310, Second Section, Shifu Section, Datong District

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 16:48:55
Subject 
 The company and the landowners of 38 pieces
of land, including No. 310, Second Section, Shifu
Section, Datong District
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Co-construction of sub-housing
 with landowners
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:non-company related persons.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions:
(1) The company's estimated distribution ratio 38%~43%
(2) It is estimated that the construction cost will
 be 2 billion
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:
(1)Baoyuan Real Estate Appraiser Firm
 Valuation result: Landlords: 60.0%~65.5%,
 construction companies 40.0%~34.5%
(2)Forerunner Real Estate Appraisal Firm
 Valuation result: Landlords: 56.61%~62.65%,
 construction companies 43.39%~37.35%
6.Name of the real property appraiser:
(1)Yeh Tzu-Kuan
(2)Sun Wei-Han
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:
(1) (109)宜縣估字NO.000043
(2) (104)北市估字NO.000222
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Planning for the construction
of residential buildings for sale.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/08/09
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
 audit committee:2022/08/09
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sunfon Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
05:26aSUNFON CONSTRUCTION : The company and the landowners of 38 pieces of land, including No. 3..
PU
05/26SUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting o..
PU
05/10Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
03/08Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
03/08SUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of the company's new deputy general manager of the mana..
PU
03/08SUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors on dividend..
PU
03/08SUNFON CONSTRUCTION : The company outsourced the project to its subsidiary Jinyuan Constru..
PU
03/08SUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of the Company's 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Statemen..
PU
03/08SUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Announcement on matters related to the resolution of the Board of Di..
PU
02/07Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Hung Minfu as CEO
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5,65 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,36 M - -
Net Debt 2021 84,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -523x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 3 552 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales 2021 753x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Fu Hung Chairman & General Manager
Shu Ying Shih Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tse Jen Huang Independent Director
Wen Fang Lin Independent Director
I Wei Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.-14.83%118
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.95%34 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.49%29 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.12%28 569
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.33%26 791
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.07%25 051