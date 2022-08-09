Sunfon Construction : The company and the landowners of 38 pieces of land, including No. 310, Second Section, Shifu Section, Datong District
08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
16:48:55
Subject
The company and the landowners of 38 pieces
of land, including No. 310, Second Section, Shifu
Section, Datong District
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Co-construction of sub-housing
with landowners
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:non-company related persons.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions:
(1) The company's estimated distribution ratio 38%~43%
(2) It is estimated that the construction cost will
be 2 billion
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:
(1)Baoyuan Real Estate Appraiser Firm
Valuation result: Landlords: 60.0%~65.5%,
construction companies 40.0%~34.5%
(2)Forerunner Real Estate Appraisal Firm
Valuation result: Landlords: 56.61%~62.65%,
construction companies 43.39%~37.35%
6.Name of the real property appraiser:
(1)Yeh Tzu-Kuan
(2)Sun Wei-Han
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:
(1) (109)宜縣估字NO.000043
(2) (104)北市估字NO.000222
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Planning for the construction
of residential buildings for sale.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/08/09
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
audit committee:2022/08/09
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sunfon Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:05 UTC.