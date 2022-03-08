Sunfon Construction : The company outsourced the project to its subsidiary Jinyuan Construction
03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Provided by: SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
17:59:40
Subject
The company outsourced the project to its subsidiary
Jinyuan Construction
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Engineering contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:
(1) Counterparty to the contract: Jinyuan Construction Co., Ltd.
(2) Relationship with the Company: Subsidiary
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions:
(1) Demolition works at Lane 175, Section 1, Kangning Road
(2)Total contract amount: NT$2,541,000
(3) Contract starting and ending dates:From the commencement date
to the completion acceptance date.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Planning for the construction
of residential buildings for sale.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:yes
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/08
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
audit committee:2022/03/08
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sunfon Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.