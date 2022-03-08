Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5514   TW0005514004

SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(5514)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunfon Construction : The company outsourced the project to its subsidiary Jinyuan Construction

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 17:59:40
Subject 
 The company outsourced the project to its subsidiary
Jinyuan Construction
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Engineering contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:
(1) Counterparty to the contract: Jinyuan Construction Co., Ltd.
(2) Relationship with the Company: Subsidiary
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions:
(1) Demolition works at Lane 175, Section 1, Kangning Road
(2)Total contract amount: NT$2,541,000
(3) Contract starting and ending dates:From the commencement date
 to the completion acceptance date.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Planning for the construction
of residential buildings for sale.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:yes
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/08
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
 audit committee:2022/03/08
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sunfon Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
05:21aSUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors on dividend..
PU
05:11aSUNFON CONSTRUCTION : The company outsourced the project to its subsidiary Jinyuan Constru..
PU
05:01aSUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of the Company's 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Statemen..
PU
04:11aSUNFON CONSTRUCTION : Announcement on matters related to the resolution of the Board of Di..
PU
02/07Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Hung Minfu as CEO
CI
2021Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2021Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
2021Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
2021Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
2020Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 667 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2020 205 M 7,24 M 7,24 M
Net cash 2020 32,1 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 4 081 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunfon Construction Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Fu Hung Chairman & General Manager
Shu Ying Shih Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tse Jen Huang Independent Director
Wen Fang Lin Independent Director
I Wei Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNFON CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.-2.15%144
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.33.53%34 513
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.24%34 482
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.44%33 159
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.79%32 503
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.17%30 854