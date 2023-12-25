At 23:59 on December 18, 2023, a sudden 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Jishishan County and surrounding areas in Linxia Prefecture like a trapped beast, causing significant casualties. Some infrastructure such as water, electricity, transportation, and communication were severely damaged. The disaster area is located in a high-altitude area and is also experiencing low temperature and severe cold weather. The disaster situation is touching the hearts of the people of the whole country.

The cold weather warms the heart, and adversity reveals true affection. As a private enterprise with a high sense of social responsibility, the Guangzhou Toyota Linxia New Fengtai Global Store under Sunfonda Group actively responds to the decisions and deployments of the Provincial Party Committee, Provincial Government, and State owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission on earthquake relief work, fulfills corporate social responsibility, demonstrates corporate mission and responsibility, and quickly invests in emergency rescue efforts to help disaster victims overcome difficulties and overcome difficulties.

Disaster is merciless, there is love in the world, rescue operations are urgent.

Faced with the continuous low temperature situation in the disaster area, under the guidance and coordination of the general manager, the Guangzhou Toyota Linxia Sunfonda Global Store, with the cooperation of various departments, organized the procurement of daily rescue materials such as tents, folding beds, bedding, heating stoves, children's cotton clothes, food, etc. as soon as possible, organized the company's fleet to load materials, and promptly contacted the severely affected Gaji Village Party and Mass Service Center to deliver the materials to the affected people in a timely manner, Addressing the urgent needs of the people in the disaster stricken areas and helping them overcome difficulties; At the same time, all staff members of Guangzhou Toyota Linxia Sunfonda Global Store, under the orderly arrangement of the general manager, immediately contacted customers from Jishishan, launched emergency service measures, understood their health conditions and urgent material needs, and provided assistance and services to customers in the disaster area to the best of their ability.

The company's fleet arrived at the Party and Mass Service Center in Gaji Village to distribute daily necessities and corresponding disaster relief supplies to the people in the disaster area

Go to the homes of disaster stricken customers to offer condolences and gift supplies

Natural disasters are merciless, and there is love in the world. GAC Toyota Linxia Sunfonda will continue to closely monitor the progress of earthquake relief in Gansu, further understand the needs of the disaster area, be on standby 24 hours, provide emergency assistance to customers in need, and ensure that customers can travel with peace of mind!

We are united with the people of the disaster stricken area to fight against the earthquake and overcome difficulties together. We hope that our fellow countrymen will rebuild their homes as soon as possible, and tomorrow will be even better.