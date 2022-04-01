Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Sunfonda Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    1771   KYG8571A1022

SUNFONDA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1771)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sunfonda : Pay attention to autistic children, Sunfonda group's "Xinguang" action!

04/01/2022 | 09:44pm EDT
"There are such a group of children in the world. They are like stars in the dark night sky, shining alone in another world we can't enter. - they have a common name" autistic children ". They are called" children from stars "and" children whose souls are stolen by the devil ".

Since 2008, the United Nations has confirmed that April 2 of each year is designated as the "World Autism Awareness Day". On the occasion of the 15th "World Autism Awareness Day", xinfengtai group has joined hands with the "hand in hand" special education center to warm up the "new light" action #. Call on the general public to care for autistic children, let them get more care and protection, and let them shine in the warmth!

In order to bring more love to the "star children" and make them more sunny in life, Sunfonda group specially collects their "little wishes" from the children in the "hand in hand" special education center, and sincerely invites the majority of car owners and friends to help the children realize their wishes.

Participants: owners of xinfengtai group in Xi'an

Wish claim date: April 2

Participation method: scan the code to enter the claim desire link and enter personal information ➕ Wish number, claim success, there will be staff to communicate with you for confirmation!

All car owners who have successfully claimed the "star wish" can participate in the follow-up offline activities organized by Sunfonda group while helping the children realize their wishes - we will invite the car owners who have achieved their wishes to visit the "hand in hand" special education center, experience the daily life and rehabilitation of autistic children, and hand over the "star wish" to the children.

Approaching autistic children, in order to further convey our love and respect to the children, Sunfonda group specially purchased postcards originally created by the children in the institution from the "hand in hand" special education center. On the day of the activity on April 2, customers who visit the Xi'an store of Sunfonda group can receive a set of 5 postcards originally created by autistic children, with a limited number.

Autistic children are more eager to get our understanding, attention, respect and acceptance. They should be treated with the tenderness of the world like normal children# Warmth transmission, let's work together# Sunfonda group joins hands with the "hand in hand" special education center to jointly appeal to everyone to pay attention to autistic children, give them care and warmth, make the world no longer lonely and make the world of stars brighter!

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 01:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
