Sunfun Info : Announcement for the Board resolutions of the Company on matters related to the benchmark date of Ex-rights and dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021
07/23/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Provided by: Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/07/23
Time of announcement
15:50:31
Subject
Announcement for the Board resolutions of the
Company on matters related to the benchmark date of
Ex-rights and dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021
Date of events
2022/07/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/23
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The fourth quarter of 2021 earnings distribution in the form of cash dividend
is NT$ 72,740,024,and the cash dividend is NT$ 4.77340595 per share.
The fourth quarter of 2021 earnings for capital increase in the amount of NT$
70,099,860,and the stock dividends is NT$4.6 per share (0.46 share per share)
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/10
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/11
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/12
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/16
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/16
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:N/A
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:N/A
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:N/A
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/15
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Sunfun Info Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 07:53:02 UTC.