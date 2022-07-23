Sunfun Info : Announcement for the Board resolutions of the Company on matters related to the benchmark date of Ex-rights and dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/07/23 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: The fourth quarter of 2021 earnings distribution in the form of cash dividend is NT$ 72,740,024,and the cash dividend is NT$ 4.77340595 per share. The fourth quarter of 2021 earnings for capital increase in the amount of NT$ 70,099,860,and the stock dividends is NT$4.6 per share (0.46 share per share) 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/08/10 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/11 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/12 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/16 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/16 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:N/A 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:N/A 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:N/A 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/15 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A