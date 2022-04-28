Sunfun Info : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction and change registration on behalf of major subsidiary Sweet Tech Ltd.
04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Provided by: Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/04/28
Time of announcement
13:52:52
Subject
Announcement of the completion of capital
reduction and change registration on behalf of
major subsidiary Sweet Tech Ltd.
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 36
Statement
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital
reduction:2022/04/26
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/04/26
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any
discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and
the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net
worth per share):
(1)The paid-in capital before the capital reduction is NT$130,000,000.
The paid-in capital after the capital reduction is NT$10,000,000.
(2)Difference in the number of outstanding shares and the impact on the net
worth per share: Not applicable.
4.Plan for expected exchange of shares:Not applicable.
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital
reduction and new issue:Not applicable.
6.Estimated no.of listed
common shares as a percentage
of issued common shares after capital reduction and
new issue (No.of common
shares after capital reduction/No.of issued
common shares):Not applicable.
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the
aforesaid estimated no.of
listed common shares does
not reach 5 million shares
and the percentage does not
reach 25% after capital
reduction:Not applicable.
8.Any other matters that need
to be specified:
The capital reduction and change registration by Sweet Tech Ltd. has been
approved on record, referenced Letter Fu-Chan-Ye-Shang No.11148679200.
Sunfun Info Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:08 UTC.