  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5278   TW0005278006

SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.

(5278)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-26
249.00 TWD   -2.73%
02:05aSUNFUN INFO : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction and change registration on behalf of major subsidiary Sweet Tech Ltd.
PU
04/13SUNFUN INFO : Announcement of a resolution by the Board of Directors regarding the record date of capital reduction in cash on behalf of major subsidiary Sweet Tech Ltd.
PU
03/10Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Sunfun Info : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction and change registration on behalf of major subsidiary Sweet Tech Ltd.

04/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 13:52:52
Subject 
 Announcement of the completion of capital
reduction and change registration on behalf of
major subsidiary Sweet Tech Ltd.
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital
reduction:2022/04/26
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/04/26
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any
discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and
the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net
worth per share):
(1)The paid-in capital before the capital reduction is NT$130,000,000.
   The paid-in capital after the capital reduction is NT$10,000,000.
(2)Difference in the number of outstanding shares and the impact on the net
worth per share: Not applicable.
4.Plan for expected exchange of shares:Not applicable.
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital
 reduction and new issue:Not applicable.
6.Estimated no.of listed
common shares as a percentage
of issued common shares after capital reduction and
new issue (No.of common
shares  after capital reduction/No.of  issued
 common shares):Not applicable.
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the
aforesaid estimated no.of
listed common shares does
not reach 5 million shares
 and the percentage does not
reach 25% after capital
reduction:Not applicable.
8.Any other matters that need
 to be specified:
The capital reduction and change registration by Sweet Tech Ltd. has been
approved on record, referenced Letter Fu-Chan-Ye-Shang No.11148679200.

Disclaimer

Sunfun Info Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 650 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net income 2021 250 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
Net cash 2021 431 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 7,10%
Capitalization 5 540 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jia Ming Zhang Chairman & President
Li Chang Chief Financial Officer, Director & SVP
Chih Ming Lin Director
Kuan-Yu Lin Independent Director
Chi-Hung Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.13.44%188
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-4.78%10 867
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-20.92%4 343
FRONTDOOR, INC.-14.84%2 563
ROVER GROUP, INC.-37.33%1 101
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-2.67%1 048