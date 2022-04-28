Sunfun Info : Announcement of the completion of capital reduction and change registration on behalf of major subsidiary Sweet Tech Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/04/26 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/04/26 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)The paid-in capital before the capital reduction is NT$130,000,000. The paid-in capital after the capital reduction is NT$10,000,000. (2)Difference in the number of outstanding shares and the impact on the net worth per share: Not applicable. 4.Plan for expected exchange of shares:Not applicable. 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:Not applicable. 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):Not applicable. 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 5 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:Not applicable. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The capital reduction and change registration by Sweet Tech Ltd. has been approved on record, referenced Letter Fu-Chan-Ye-Shang No.11148679200.