Sunfun Info : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's Board of Directors on earnings distribution for Q2 2022. distribution

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Second Quarter 2022. 3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/04/01~2022/06/30 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$2.98782192 5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil. 6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$): NT$66,474,813 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil. 8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil. 9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):Nil. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: This cash dividend distribution of NT$2.98782192 per share is calculated based on a total of 22,248,586 shares, which includes 7,009,986 shares from the capital increase through capitalization of retained earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 (i.e., after the distribution of stock dividend of NT$4.6 per share). This is hereby stated. 11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.