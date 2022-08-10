Sunfun Info : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's Board of Directors on earnings distribution for Q2 2022. distribution
08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Provided by: Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
14:03:37
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the Company's
Board of Directors on earnings distribution for Q2 2022.
distribution
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Second Quarter 2022.
3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/04/01~2022/06/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$2.98782192
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil.
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$): NT$66,474,813
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):Nil.
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil.
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):Nil.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
This cash dividend distribution of NT$2.98782192 per share is calculated
based on a total of 22,248,586 shares, which includes 7,009,986 shares
from the capital increase through capitalization of retained earnings
in the fourth quarter of 2021 (i.e., after the distribution of stock
dividend of NT$4.6 per share). This is hereby stated.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.
Sunfun Info Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:10 UTC.