Sunfun Info : Announcement that the Company adjusts the ex-rights and ex-dividend distribution ratio due to changes in share capital

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:2022/07/23 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: The cash from earnings to be distributed is in the amount of NT$72,740,024 with NT$ 4.77324934 per share The earnings for capital increase in the amount of NT$70,099,860, and 7,009,986 new shares were issued, with 0.46 share per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: The cash from earnings to be distributed is in the amount of NT$72,740,024 with NT$ 4.77340595 per share The earnings for capital increase in the amount of NT$70,099,860, and 7,009,986 new shares were issued, with 0.46 share per share. 4.Reason for the change: As the Company redeemed 500 shares restricting the rights of employees, which affected the number of outstanding shares, the dividend distribution ratio of shareholders changed. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to the Board resolution on March 10, 2022, the Chairman is authorized to handle the adjustment of the distribution ratio.