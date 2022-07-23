Log in
    5278   TW0005278006

SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.

(5278)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-21
239.00 TWD   +1.70%
03:54aSUNFUN INFO : Announcement for the Board resolutions of the Company on matters related to the benchmark date of Ex-rights and dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021
PU
03:54aSUNFUN INFO : Announcement that the Company adjusts the ex-rights and ex-dividend distribution ratio due to changes in share capital
PU
06/24SUNFUN INFO : Announcement of the important resolutions in the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Sunfun Info : Announcement that the Company adjusts the ex-rights and ex-dividend distribution ratio due to changes in share capital

07/23/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/23 Time of announcement 15:49:33
Subject 
 Announcement that the Company adjusts the
ex-rights and ex-dividend distribution ratio due to
changes in share capital
Date of events 2022/07/23 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/23
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
The cash from earnings to be distributed is in the amount of NT$72,740,024
with NT$ 4.77324934 per share
The earnings for capital increase in the amount of NT$70,099,860,
and 7,009,986 new shares were issued, with 0.46 share per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
The cash from earnings to be distributed is in the amount of NT$72,740,024
with NT$ 4.77340595 per share
The earnings for capital increase in the amount of NT$70,099,860,
and 7,009,986 new shares were issued, with 0.46 share per share.
4.Reason for the change:
As the Company redeemed 500 shares restricting the rights of employees, which
affected the number of outstanding shares, the dividend distribution ratio of
shareholders changed.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the Board resolution on March 10, 2022, the Chairman is
authorized to handle the adjustment of the distribution ratio.

Disclaimer

Sunfun Info Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 07:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
