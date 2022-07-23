Sunfun Info : Announcement that the Company adjusts the ex-rights and ex-dividend distribution ratio due to changes in share capital
07/23/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Provided by: Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/23
Time of announcement
15:49:33
Subject
Announcement that the Company adjusts the
ex-rights and ex-dividend distribution ratio due to
changes in share capital
Date of events
2022/07/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:2022/07/23
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
The cash from earnings to be distributed is in the amount of NT$72,740,024
with NT$ 4.77324934 per share
The earnings for capital increase in the amount of NT$70,099,860,
and 7,009,986 new shares were issued, with 0.46 share per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
The cash from earnings to be distributed is in the amount of NT$72,740,024
with NT$ 4.77340595 per share
The earnings for capital increase in the amount of NT$70,099,860,
and 7,009,986 new shares were issued, with 0.46 share per share.
4.Reason for the change:
As the Company redeemed 500 shares restricting the rights of employees, which
affected the number of outstanding shares, the dividend distribution ratio of
shareholders changed.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the Board resolution on March 10, 2022, the Chairman is
authorized to handle the adjustment of the distribution ratio.
Sunfun Info Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 07:53:02 UTC.