Sunfun Info : Announcement that the board of directors of the Company has approved the establishment of chief information security officer

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, chief information security officer,research
and development officer, internal audit officer, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
chief information security officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/10
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
PENG HSIANG WEI ,vice director of Network Management Department
of the Company
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):new appointment
6.Reason for the change:new appointment
7.Effective date:2022/08/10
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None