Sunfun Info : The Company's 2022 Second Quarter consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/10 2.Date of the audit committee approved:NA 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):889,549 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):441,792 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):133,086 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):150,570 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):124,108 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):124,027 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):8.17 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):910,411 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):470,230 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):440,181 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.