  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5278   TW0005278006

SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.

(5278)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-08
183.90 TWD   +0.94%
02:14aSUNFUN INFO : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's Board of Directors on earnings distribution for Q2 2022. distribution
PU
02:14aSUNFUN INFO : Announcement that the board of directors of the Company has approved the establishment of chief information security officer
PU
02:14aSUNFUN INFO : The Company's 2022 Second Quarter consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board of Directors
PU
Sunfun Info : The Company's 2022 Second Quarter consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board of Directors

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 14:01:11
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Second Quarter consolidated
financial statements have been reported to the Board
of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/10
2.Date of the audit committee approved:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):889,549
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):441,792
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):133,086
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):150,570
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):124,108
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):124,027
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):8.17
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):910,411
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):470,230
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):440,181
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Sunfun Info Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 650 M - -
Net income 2021 250 M - -
Net cash 2021 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 7,10%
Capitalization 4 092 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jia Ming Zhang Chairman & President
Li Chang Chief Financial Officer, Director & SVP
Chih Ming Lin Director
Kuan-Yu Lin Independent Director
Chi-Hung Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNFUN INFO CO., LTD.22.32%136
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-8.41%10 252
MISTER CAR WASH, INC.-32.89%3 694
FRONTDOOR, INC.-31.24%2 054
DUSKIN CO., LTD.3.88%1 072
ROVER GROUP, INC.-60.51%704