Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. unveiled its EMS3000 energy management system and iSolarBPS battery pre-diagnosis system, attracting significant attention from industry professionals and attendees. Sungrow's EMS3000 integrates hardware and software, leveraging advanced technologies such as cloud-edge collaboration to achieve plant-level digitization and intelligent energy management. Serving as the "intelligent brain" of the ESS, EMS3000 offers several advanced features, including MS-level rapid dispatch response, active grid support, plant system monitoring, and equipment diagnostics.

The intelligence of EMS3000 is first demonstrated through its MS-level rapid dispatch response capability. To address the market's demand for improved energy storage economics, EMS3000 optimizes energy consumption and enhances charging and discharging efficiency through intelligent management. By employing smart control algorithms, EMS3000 swiftly generates optimal dispatch strategies based on different scenarios from the generation and user sides.

This enables ESS to maximize revenue in various business models, such as peak-valleyrage, demand control, virtual power plants, and spot trading, thereby enhancing the overall economic performance of power plants. Secondly, EMS3000 possesses the ability to actively support grid stability. As the scale of renewable energy installations increases, the role of energy storage in supporting the grid becomes crucial.

EMS3000 actively contributes to grid stability through strategies like rapid frequency and voltage regulation, flexible inertial support, and damping control. Furthermore, it supports black starts in various scenarios, including thermal power and renewable energy, ensuring the smooth operation of modern power systems. In terms of safety, EMS3000 demonstrates its intelligence by providing precise management of GWh-level power plants. It offers real-time feedback on the plant's status, identifies equipment abnormalities, provides intelligent fault analysis, and issues timely warnings, eliminating the need for manual troubleshooting and reducing human and time costs by 50%.

EMS3000 effortlessly adapts to multiple power plant scenarios, including energy storage and PV-ES integration. It effectively addresses the post-construction demands of power plant owners, such as capacity expansion and the addition of PV modules, without requiring additional management equipment. This seamless compatibility at the system level accelerates project delivery and reduces upgrading costs.

With the increasing use of high-capacity battery cells, the safety management of battery cell in ESS becomes critical. Based on ESS smart cell large model, SUNGROW's self-developed iSolarBPS battery pre -diagnosis system offers real-time health diagnosis of battery cells based on indicators such as voltage consistency, internal resistance, and internal short circuit, generating diagnostic reports for GWh-level power plants within 1 minute. In the case of abnormal battery cells, iSolarBPS precisely identifies the issues and provides repair suggestions, eliminating the need for manual on-site inspections and improving O&M efficiency by 30%.

Additionally, iSolarBPS proactively identifies temperature, voltage, and SOC inconsistencies 7 days in advance, internal short circuit risks 100 hours in advance, and thermal runaway risks 1 hour in advance. With iSolarBPS, ESS are equipped with an intelligent "CT scan". Based on complete self-development, Sungrow's EMS3000, iSolarBPS, iSolarBPS, and the PowerTitan2.0 liquid-cooled ESS are seamlessly integrated in terms of technology architecture and control logic.

The combined utilization of these three products enables an efficient synergy characterized by "a unified product suite, integrated data system, streamlined control system, and cohesive operational logic". This approach maximizes the overall potential of the system, resulting in enhanced efficiency and heightened safety of the ESS.