Sunil Agro Foods Limited Appoints Shaila A B as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Effective from June 1, 2024
Company in its Meeting held on 24 May, 2024 appointed Mrs. Shaila A B (holding ACS M.No: 73126), as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act,2013 and Regulation 6(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015 with effect from 1 June, 2024. Mrs. Shaila AB is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with membership number A73126 and holds a LLB degree.