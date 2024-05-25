Sunil Agro Foods Limited is engaged in the business of flour milling and supply of wheat products. The Company operates through the business of manufacturing and trading of wheat and wheat products. It is engaged in milling, machining, processing of wheat and allied products and caters to the needs of large manufacturers of various food products who use its products. The Company manufactures wheat products, such as Maida (wheat flour), sooji (semolina), atta (wheat resultant atta), whole wheat atta and bran (wheat bran) extracted out of wheat. It manufactures Maida, which is used in bread, biscuits and pasta preparations; sooji and atta, which are used in hotel and household daily consumption, and bran, which is used in cattle and poultry feeds. The Company also co manufactures for General Mills making PillsburryChakkiAtta, Multi Grain Atta, Dried and Roasted Rava. Its Chakki unit and Multigrain Atta plant is situated at Hosakote, Bangalore.

Sector Food Processing