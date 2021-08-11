Log in
    002024   CNE000001KF2

SUNING.COM CO., LTD.

(002024)
  Report
03:40aChinese smart car supplier PATEO raises 830 million yuan in new funding round
RE
08/09Lenovo Remains China's Largest PC Brand in Q2
MT
08/04MARKET CHATTER : Suning's Former Owners Sued For $255 Million
MT
Chinese smart car supplier PATEO raises 830 million yuan in new funding round

08/11/2021 | 03:40am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese smart vehicle supplier Shanghai PATEO Electronic Equipment Manufacturing Co said on Wednesday that it has raised over 830 million yuan ($128.03 million) in a funding round led by state-owned automaker FAW.

Other investors include EV100, a powerful electric vehicle industry lobby group, and CCB Trust, PATEO said in a statement. With new funding, PATEO raised 1.8 billion yuan in its B and B+ fundraising rounds.

The investment would be used for research and development, 11-year-old PATEO said. Its investors include Xiaomi Corp and Dongfeng Motor Group and is supplying to automakers including Volkswagen AG and General Motors.

As the global auto industry pursues an electric and smart future, Chinese automakers and tech companies are developing technologies to make vehicles more connected and autonomous.

China said in 2019 it hopes intelligent vehicles will account for 30% of all new sales by 2035.

($1 = 6.4827 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.15% 6.9 End-of-day quote.-23.67%
SUNING.COM CO., LTD. 0.55% 5.53 End-of-day quote.-28.27%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.10% 205.6 Delayed Quote.34.76%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 2.43% 27.45 End-of-day quote.-17.32%
