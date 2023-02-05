Advanced search
    002024   CNE000001KF2

SUNING.COM CO., LTD.

(002024)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
2.340 CNY   +4.93%
02/05Retailers offering discounts on high-end iPhones in China
RE
01/31Suning.com Forecasts Slimmer Loss in 2022 After Selling Assets
MT
01/25Price Cuts Fuel Recovery in China’s Smartphone Sales
MT
Retailers offering discounts on high-end iPhones in China

02/05/2023 | 10:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is seen at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Third party retailers in China are offering discounts of as much as 10% on Apple Inc's iPhones 14 Pro amid sluggish demand for smartphones.

Electronics vendors JD.Com Inc and Suning are currently selling the iPhone 14 Pro basic model for 7,199 yuan ($1,062), checks of the JD.com's app and Suning's website showed. That is 800 yuan cheaper than the standard price on Apple's official China website.

A number of other authorised Apple third party sellers are offering similar discounts on the iPhone 14 pro and Pro Max, Reuters checks of promotions on social media showed.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The China Securities Journal first reported the price cuts on Sunday.

($1 = 6.7782 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2023
