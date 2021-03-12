Log in
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.

(002024)
Suning com : China market regulator fines 12 companies for illegal monopolistic behaviours

03/12/2021 | 12:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday it has fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviour.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement on Friday that the companies include Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing, and a ByteDance-backed firm.

Companies were fined 500,000 yuan ($77,078.42) each, according to the statement.

Baidu, Tencent, ByteDance and Didi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China has stepped up its scrutiny of the country's internet giants in recent months and has in particular cited concerns over monopolistic behaviour and potential infringements of consumer rights.

The SAMR has fined Alibaba, Tencent-backed China Literature and other firms for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Cheng Leng and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Karishma Singh)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.68% 10290 End-of-day quote.27.70%
SUNING.COM CO., LTD. 0.14% 7.31 End-of-day quote.-5.19%
Financials
Sales 2020 273 B 41 998 M 41 998 M
Net income 2020 -478 M -73,6 M -73,6 M
Net cash 2020 259 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -112x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 66 700 M 10 271 M 10 272 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 42 196
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart SUNING.COM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Suning.com Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNING.COM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,63 CNY
Last Close Price 7,31 CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,5%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
En Long Hou President
Jin Dong Zhang Chairman
Xiao Ling Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xian Ming Fang Independent Director
Shi Ping Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-5.19%10 236
BEST BUY CO., INC.6.79%28 005
GAMESTOP CORP.1,280.04%18 483
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-11.95%8 864
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED75.27%4 315
JB HI-FI LIMITED-1.01%4 221
