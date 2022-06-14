Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sunlands Technology Group
  News
  Summary
    STG   US86740P2074

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

(STG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:53 2022-06-13 pm EDT
4.750 USD   -0.21%
SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Special Cash Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
05/31SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Sunlands Technology Group, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
Sunlands Technology : Announces Special Cash Dividend - Form 6-K

06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Sunlands Technology Group Announces Special Cash Dividend

BEIJING, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a special cash dividend of US$1.36 per ordinary share, or US$0.68 per American Depositary Share ("ADS") to holders of the Company's ordinary shares and ADSs of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. Dividends to such holders are expected to be distributed on or about July 29, 2022.

"By achieving sustained profitability with a net profit of RMB176.5 million, a record performance, in the first quarter, we are pleased to share our success and gratitude with our investors through this special dividend," said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands. "Our profitability allows us to return capital to our shareholders while preserving operational and financial flexibility. As we forge ahead with full confidence in our business growth prospects, committed to unlocking additional shareholder value, we will continue to adopt a favorable dividend policy during profitable quarters to return value to our shareholders."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands'

goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students' learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands' corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Sunlands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For more information, please visit http://www.sunlands.com/investorroom.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group

Investor Relations

Email: sl-ir@sunlands.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE: Sunlands Technology Group

Disclaimer

Sunlands Technology Group published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 508 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2021 219 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net cash 2021 172 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 427 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 064
Free-Float 24,3%
