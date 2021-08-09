Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sunlands Technology Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STG   US86740P1084

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP

(STG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunlands Technology Group : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

08/09/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) on August 18, 2021, following the quarterly results announcement.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

US toll free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China toll free:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong local-toll:

+852-3018-4992

Hong Kong toll free:

800-905-945

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the call for "Sunlands Technology Group". Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sunlands' website at http://www.sunlands.investorroom.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 25, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

Replay Access Code:

10159459

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as online professional courses and educational content, to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sunlands Technology Group
Investor Relations
Email: sl-ir@sunlands.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente 
Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050 
Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com 

Yang Song
Phone: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: sunlands@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunlands-technology-group-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-wednesday-august-18-2021-301350909.html

SOURCE Sunlands Technology Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
04:01aSUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on W..
PR
05/27SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY : Q1 2021  Earnings Call transcript
PU
05/25SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Unaudited (Form 6-K)
PU
05/25SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Res..
PR
05/25Sunlands Technology Group Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/25Sunlands Technology Group Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter 20..
CI
05/14SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tu..
PR
04/16SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/25SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PR
03/25Sunlands Technology Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors
CI
More news